ASHVILLE — Amanda-Clearcreek wrestlers ventured out to Teays Valley on Thursday night in another Mid-State League match. While the Aces took the lead early, the Vikings ended up scoring more team points at the end of the night.
Starting at 106 pounds, Teays Valley’s Trace Crosby would take on Amanda-Clearcreek’s Jacob Durr. Durr would go on to pin Crosby within the first period putting the Aces ahead early in the match — 6-0.
Teays Valley’s Gunner Havens took the forfeit at 113 pounds while Kadin Walls took the forfeit at 120 pounds — putting the Vikings ahead by six team points.
Next match would see all three periods as Vikings’ Joey Williams defeated Ace Jaycie Spires by major decision. After beating the Aces by a score of 15-4, Teays Valley would go up on the visiting Aces 16-6.
Vikings’ Owen Robinett would take the forfeit at 132 pounds increasing the soon-to-be commanding lead.
At 138 pounds, Teays Valley’s Zander Graham recorded a technical pin versus Amanda-Clearcreeks Bobby Pieratt with the final score of 15-0 in the match.
At 145 pounds, Vikings’ Carson Weis went all three periods with Aces’ Luke Herron. In the end, Weis would have the upper hand as he would go on to win by a 8-5 decision.
At 152 pounds, Amanda-Clearcreek’s Grant Guiler brought a spark to his squad with a pin against Vikings’ Ethan Burch in the second period. The score between the two Mid-State League opponents at this point was 30-12.
At 160 pounds, Aces’ Hunter Matheny continued to team’s hot streak getting the major decision over Vikings’ Brock Warfield with the match score of 14-6.
Teays Valley’s Evan Mackenzie would take the forfeit at 170-pounds.
At 182 pounds, Teays Valley’s Camden McDaniel went on to pin Aces’ Cody Collins just 20 seconds into the first period of the match.
At 195 pounds, Aces’ Kaleb Stienmetz returned the favor pinning Vikings’ Nick Campbell at the 5:50-minute mark in the match.
Teays Valley’s Liam Wilson would take the forfeit at 220 pounds — Vikings now up 48-22 in the match.
Lastly, at 285 pounds, Vikings’ Joey Thurston took on Aces’ Zac Julian. To seal the Viking victory, Thurston would pin Julian early in the first period.
The Vikings took the win at home versus the Aces with the final match score 54-22.