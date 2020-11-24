CHILLICOTHE— Adena Health System has joined OhioHealth Berger in tightening visitor restrictions this week following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
“One third of all confirmed positive Coronavirus cases in Ohio since February have occurred in the last two weeks,” said Chief Clinical Officer Kirk Tucker, MD. “That shows you the magnitude of this current surge. It is trends like this that our clinical and operations teams examine closely and make decisions that are in the best interest for our patients, visitors, physicians and staff.”
“This is why Adena is moving back to a tightening of our visitor restrictions,” Tucker added. “It is important to know that we were unanimous in our plan not to go to a zero visitor policy at this time. Having zero visitors is bad for patient morale, but also creates challenges with staff coordinating patient discharge plans with family members or support persons not present.”
Effective as of Monday, Adena Regional Medical Center will have limited visitor access.
One named visior will be allowed per day for non COVID-19 inpatient units, one named visitor for the emergency department for non COVID-19 suspected or confirmed patients, one named visitor for inpatient maternity, labor and delivery and pediatrics COVID-19 patients including minor patients and one visitor for non COVID-19 patient.
There will be no visitation with the exception of end of life for confirmed or suspected inpatient COVID-19 patients, no visitors to the ICU without clinical team approval, up to two end of life visitors limited to immediate family, one visitor for elective surgery patients going home after the procedure, no visitors to the inpatient behavioral health unit, no visitors under the age of 18, one named visitor acting in the role of a Caretaker for non-COVID patient will be allowed access if meet requirements set by clinical team; inpatients may have one in-person Spiritual Support visit by their own clergy for brief spiritual support if requested by patient and family.
Due to space limitations in relation to social distancing, waiting room areas are closed to visitors; and visitors are not to be loitering in the hospital and must remain in patient room at all times.
Hospital visiting hours are limited from 2 to 7 p.m., seven days a week. For a full policy visit www.adena.org/visitorpolicy. All visitors are required to participate in the COVID-19 screening process at entrances, maintain social distancing and follow all hand hygiene guidelines and must wear a face covering throughout their visit.