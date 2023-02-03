Agency Tasked With Children Safety

Mikki Vinkovich, program manager for Pickaway County Child Protective Services, talked to Circleville Noon Rotary about helping children to live in a stable home environment.
A national shortage of people willing to be foster parents has impacted Pickaway County, and some children are now being housed several counties away. Vinkovoch says long distance housing is not a desirable situation, but one of necessity.
Pictured with Mikki Vinkovich is Rotary program chair Ian Webb.
CIRCLEVILLE — Mikki Vinkovich, program manager for Pickaway County Child Protective Services, recently spoke to Circleville Noon Rotary about the challenges facing the agency in its efforts to ensure children are living in safe and stable home environments.
A national shortage of people willing to be foster parents has impacted Pickaway County, and some children are now being housed several counties away. Vinkovoch says long distance housing is not a desirable situation, but one of necessity.
Currently, 42 local children are placed in foster homes. She cited illicit drug use, in particular the increased use of fentanyl, a powerful narcotic, as being another major concern.
Newborns with a trace of fentanyl in their bloodstream are taken from the parents' custody. Vinkovich says the ultimate goal of the agency is the eventual reunification of children with their natural parents.
Bringing families back together is often attainable, but achieved only after the governmental agency is confident the parents have overcome any adversities and are capable of being a positive influence on their children.
Vinkovich's recommendations for anyone in the community desiring to help is to consider becoming a foster parent, and if you are concerned a child in the community is being neglected, abused or in jeopardy, say something. All reports are confidential.
A proud Rotarian, David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon Rotary Club.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.