Agency Tasked With Children Safety

Mikki Vinkovich, program manager for Pickaway County Child Protective Services, talked to Circleville Noon Rotary about helping children to live in a stable home environment.

A national shortage of people willing to be foster parents has impacted Pickaway County, and some children are now being housed several counties away. Vinkovoch says long distance housing is not a desirable situation, but one of necessity.

Pictured with Mikki Vinkovich is Rotary program chair Ian Webb.

 Photo by David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE — Mikki Vinkovich, program manager for Pickaway County Child Protective Services, recently spoke to Circleville Noon Rotary about the challenges facing the agency in its efforts to ensure children are living in safe and stable home environments.

