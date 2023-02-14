All-Mid-State League Buckeye Division Girls Basketball By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teays Valley girls' basketball coach Trevor Younkin is the Mid-State League (MSL) Buckeye Coach of the Year.Player of the Year: Emily Bratton, Bloom-CarrollChampionship Coach: Trevor Younkin, Teays ValleyLeague Champion: Teays Valley (11-3)Jason Schall Award: Jan Hurd, Logan ElmFirst teamEmily Bratton Bloom-CarrollAlyssa Horsley Teays ValleyKennedy Younkin Teays ValleyAbbie Riddle Liberty UnionMarissa Wilkinson Bloom-CarrollNicole Terry Fairfield UnionEmily Buckley Amanda-ClearcreekMaddie Blakeman CirclevilleSecond teamDelaney Peck Liberty UnionElly Lewis Fairfield UnionZiann Payne Hamilton TownshipKiki Ingram Logan ElmTaylor Evans Amanda-ClearcreekChristian Thompson Fairfield UnionGabby McConnell CirclevilleAbby Tier Teays ValleyHonorable mentionKimmy Petty Logan ElmAlexis Wooten Hamilton TownshipAlyssa Brown Bloom-CarrollMorgan Love Liberty UnionMorgan Blakeman CirclevilleFaith Yancey CirclevilleGabrielle Watkins Teays ValleyTessa Brooks Bloom-Carroll Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Botany Basketball Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Circleville Home A Total Loss Following Fire 12-year-old Avery Hines Beats Older Kids to Win State Competition Liddy Hired As Interim CEO Of OhioHealth Berger Trooper Suffers Serious Injuries Following Crash On Interstate 71 In Grove City Lance Berard is the Athlete of the Week! Trending Recipes