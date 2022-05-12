Lace up your jogging shoes for the Roundtown Classic Race which will be held at Circleville School’s campus. Run or walk, maybe a bit of both, the event begins at 8 a.m. July 16. Registration is currently open for both the five mile and 5K at www.RoundtownClassic.com. A virtual option is also available.
The Roundtown Classic Race is taking on a new venture this year by moving to the Circleville School’s campus. This annual event, sponsored by the CHS Alumni Association, is the largest fundraiser for the association.
“It is fitting that the race should be at our alma mater” Carrie Patrick Ditty, race chair said. She is a ’97 graduate of Circleville High School.
Plans are to start in front of the high school, run around the school grounds and the Roundtown Trail and finish at the school.
The Don Leist Kids Fun Run is free for youth up to age 10. Registration is on race day before the 9:30 start time.
The festivities at race day include a vendor fair for sponsors and tours of the high school. Awards will be given for all age groups, and the Warren Harmon Memorial Cash awards will be given to the fastest boy and girl 16 and under.
Sponsors are currently being sought for the event. Shirts and banners will display the sponsors. “The Vendor Fair is a great way for sponsors to show off their products,” Ditty said.