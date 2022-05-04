The American Legion Post 134 Auxiliary officers have chosen three delegates for the Buckeye Girls State Scholarship/Camp June 12-18, 2022 at University of Mt Union in Alliance Ohio. During this week, the ladies will learn and practice forms of government, locally and nationally. These scholarships were made possibly with the financial assistance of The Circleville Savings Bank, The Circleville High School Alumni Association, Circleville American Legion Post 134 and the Circleville American Legion Post 134 Auxiliary. Fundraisers for next year will begin in June. Pictured with the Auxiliary’s 1st Vice President, Rhonda Romine, are: Logan Elm delegate Stella Jones, and Circleville’s delegates, Katelyn Folkes and Sabrena Funk (l-r). Submitted photos
American Legion chooses Buckeye Girls State Delegates
