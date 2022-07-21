browns

FILE — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen works against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they’re prepared for training camp. A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, two QBs who have been on Cleveland’s radar previously, are among the quarterbacks getting a look, said a person familiar with the team’s plans on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

 John Bazemore/AP Photo

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns reached an agreement Thursday with free agent quarterback Josh Rosen on a one-year contract, giving them another veteran as they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

