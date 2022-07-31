watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

 David Dermer/AP Photo

A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments