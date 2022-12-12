CIRCLEVILLE — In a game that came down to the final seconds, the Logan Elm Braves boys’ basketball team defeated the Circleville Tigers 50 to 47 Friday night.
With it being a rivalry game both the home and visitors’ side of the bleachers were packed. Circleville had their Pep Band welcoming in spectators and pumping up the crowd before the game started. Both sides cheered loudly as their team hit the court for warm ups, there were even some boos from the opposing side’s student section. It was the perfect atmosphere to set up a great night of rivalry basketball.
Circleville won the tipoff when Ian Warden (20) beat Logan Elm’s Braylen Baker (5) to the ball. With their first look on offense, the Tigers missed their first shot attempt and Logan Elm had their first turn of the night on offense. Logan Elm also missed their first shot on the night. The scoring for the night started when Circleville’s Preston Hulse (1) scored a bucket.
An unexpected thing happened halfway through the first quarter, a player from Circleville lost their shoe but continued to play until a whistle sounded. After that brief stop Circleville continued on to outscore Logan Elm, and right before Logan Elm called a timeout with 2:29 left in the quarter, Circleville’s Joe Wray (5) hit a three pointer. Calling a timeout didn’t seem to slow the Tigers down. Less than 30 game seconds later, Wray hit another three pointer.
To end the first quarter Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson (2) attempted two foul shots, he made the first, but missed the second.
Circleville led Logan Elm at the end of the first 15 to 8.
The start of the second quarter saw Logan Elm’s Gage Arnett (3) make an open three pointer. To stop Logan Elm’s momentum and less than two minutes into the quarter, Circleville took a timeout. After taking the timeout the Tigers seemed to gain some momentum again. Circleville’s Briley Cramer (4) got a point off of a foul shot, but missed his second attempt. When the Tigers got back on offense, they took their time to develop a play, and after taking 15 seconds to set up the shot, Wray made a three pointer.
For the rest of the quarter, momentum fluctuated between the two teams. Logan Elm’s Baker scored on both foul shot attempts. After getting the ball back, Circleville’s Hulse threw a turnover and Baker made a bucket to capitalize off that mistake. In an amazing show of athleticism Kyle Rine (4) saved the ball from going out of bounds, which the Tigers turned into three points.
The first half ended when Carson Summers (12) missed an open layup for the Braves. The score going into half was Circleville 22 and Logan Elm 19.
The Tigers started the third quarter with the ball and didn’t waste any time in scoring when Slater Search scored a basket. Logan Elm was unable to score on their first possession, but Baker got a bucket on their second possession. To make the game even closer, Tomlinson outran everyone on the court to make a layup. The score was Circleville 24 and Logan Elm 23.
With 5:24 left in the quarter, everything came to a stop when Logan Elm’s Baker went down grabbing his knee after trying to score. Both team’s medical staff went out to check on him. After being down for a few minutes, coaches from both teams went over to check on him. He was able to get off the court with the help of two people and he was unable to put weight on his injured leg.
The entire atmosphere changed after the injury, the crowd was quieter and the players weren’t as locked in as they were before. Shortly after play resumed, Logan Elm took a timeout to help get the players back into the game. After the timeout, both teams traded buckets and Wray made a wide-open layup for the Tigers. With 3:55 left in the quarter Logan Elm took another timeout.
To end the eventful third quarter, Logan Elm missed two foul shots. The score was Circleville 33 and Logan Elm 31.
Before the end of the quarter Baker came back onto the sidelines with crutches and an ice pack taped to his knee. He would not return to the game, but he stayed on the sidelines to support his teammates.
Logan Elm started the final quarter of the rivalry game with the ball. As the time ticked away on the clock, the crowd got louder and the intensity of the play increased. Just a couple minutes into the quarter, play had to be stopped because of a slippery spot on the floor that kept causing players to fall.
After the floor was taken care of both teams continued to struggle with foul shots, Cramer was called for a violation because he stepped on the free throw (foul shot) line, which turned the ball over to Logan Elm. Logan Elm’s Alden Williams (14) scored a three pointer after the violation and Warden got a bucket after a half court pass. Circleville called a timeout with 3:24 left in the game after Williams scored another three pointer.
Shortly after the timeout the game was tied at 42 and with 39.2 seconds left in the game, Logan Elm led 46-45. With less than 30 seconds remaining Circleville tied the score with 47. As the seconds ticked down, the crowd got even louder by clapping and stomping their feet.
The game ended when Logan Elm’s Ne’miah Waugh made a beautiful three-point buzzer beater shot to win the game. The Logan Elm team ran off the sideline onto the court to celebrate their victory over the Tigers.
The final score was Logan Elm 50 and Circleville 47.
After the heartbreaking loss, coach of the Circleville boys’ basketball team Cody Carpenter discussed what the team did well.
“I thought we had great energy from the tipoff,” he said. “Defensively we were doing our jobs, we were communicating and rebounding well.”
“We were forcing them to take difficult shots. We want to make every possession tough for our opponent,” Carpenter said.
What the Tigers struggled with the most on the night were the free throws.
“Free throws have been our Achilles heel and tonight we were 2/8 in the fourth quarter,” Carpenter said.
He credited the crowd for giving his team energy throughout the game.
“These are the games as a high school player that you want to live for. A packed gym, both sides yelling, great student sections, and a home rivalry game,” Carpenter said about the atmosphere.
Despite a loss to their rival school, Carpenter wanted to let Baker, the Logan Elm player who got injured, know the team is thinking about him.
“We will be praying for him. We want to make sure it’s nothing serious and he can get back on the floor,” he said. “He’s a great young man and great ball player and we’re thinking of him.”