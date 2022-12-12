CIRCLEVILLE — In a game that came down to the final seconds, the Logan Elm Braves boys’ basketball team defeated the Circleville Tigers 50 to 47 Friday night.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments