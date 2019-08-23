ASHVILLE — An Ashville resident recently released on Amazon.com a book titled “What If God Took The Day Off: The Story of One Man’s Salvation,” which is driven by the life-long impact of ministry in his life.
This is the first book written by Ohio native Steve May who said he was inspired to write it to show the influence that God has had on him over the years.
“From the very moment I asked Jesus into my heart, He gave me a testimony. Over the years, my wife and I have ministered in churches all over Ohio. During this time He placed in my heart a feeling of being like John the Baptist, as one voice crying in the wilderness or congregation. I wanted to write this book to share this testimony with others.”
May and his wife, Joyce, traveled for many years to churches throughout Ohio and the region sharing the word of God in songs and testimonies.