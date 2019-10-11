Monday, Sept. 23

Well being check, East South St.

Sex offense, East Main Street

Sex offense, Miller Avenue

Domestic dispute, Jefferson Avenue

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Animal complaint, South Scioto Street

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Theft complaint, West Main Street

Lock out, East Main Street

Lock out, Long Street

Sex offense, Wright Street

Theft complaint, Cherry Street

Thursday, Sept.26

Animal complaint, South Scioto Street

Friday, Sept. 27

Domestic dispute, Scioto Street

Well being check, East Street

Assist other agency, West Main Street

Domestic dispute, Collins Drive

ATV complaint, Circleville Avenue

Saturday, Sept. 28

Domestic dispute, Hawthorne Drive

Sunday, Sept. 29

Noise complaint, Long Street

Assist other agency, Cook Road

Juvenile complaint, West Main Street

Civil complaint, Poplar Street

Assist other agency, U.S. 23

Monday, Sept. 30

Theft complaint, Collins Drive

Property complaint, Randolph Street

Civil complaint, Randolph Street

Vehicle complaint, Hawthorne Drive

Animal complaint, Long Street

Neighbor dispute, Powell Street

Complaint on person, Ruth Place

Tuesday, Oct.1

Burglary complaint, Miller Avenue

Neighbor dispute, Miller Avenue

Complaint on person, Collins Drive

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Stolen vehicle, Long Street

Prowler, Scioto Street

Well being check, Abby Court

Assist other agency, U.S. 23

Alarm drop, Brenton Court

Theft complaint, Long Street

Thursday, Oct. 3

Domestic dispute, Hedges Street

Medic assist, West Main Street

Theft complaint, South Business Place

Suspicious person and/or vehicle, park at Kraft

Vehicle complaint, Long Street

Friday, Oct. 4

Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Church Street at East Street

Complaint on person, Long Street

Lock out, state Route 752

Assist other agency, Pickaway Street

Saturday, Oct. 5

Vehicle complaint, Circleville Avenue at state Route 752

Vandalism complaint, West Main Street

Well being check, Park Street

Sunday, Oct. 6

Vandalism, East Street

