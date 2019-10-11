Monday, Sept. 23
Well being check, East South St.
Sex offense, East Main Street
Sex offense, Miller Avenue
Domestic dispute, Jefferson Avenue
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Animal complaint, South Scioto Street
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Theft complaint, West Main Street
Lock out, East Main Street
Lock out, Long Street
Sex offense, Wright Street
Theft complaint, Cherry Street
Thursday, Sept.26
Animal complaint, South Scioto Street
Friday, Sept. 27
Domestic dispute, Scioto Street
Well being check, East Street
Assist other agency, West Main Street
Domestic dispute, Collins Drive
ATV complaint, Circleville Avenue
Saturday, Sept. 28
Domestic dispute, Hawthorne Drive
Sunday, Sept. 29
Noise complaint, Long Street
Assist other agency, Cook Road
Juvenile complaint, West Main Street
Civil complaint, Poplar Street
Assist other agency, U.S. 23
Monday, Sept. 30
Theft complaint, Collins Drive
Property complaint, Randolph Street
Civil complaint, Randolph Street
Vehicle complaint, Hawthorne Drive
Animal complaint, Long Street
Neighbor dispute, Powell Street
Complaint on person, Ruth Place
Tuesday, Oct.1
Burglary complaint, Miller Avenue
Neighbor dispute, Miller Avenue
Complaint on person, Collins Drive
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Stolen vehicle, Long Street
Prowler, Scioto Street
Well being check, Abby Court
Assist other agency, U.S. 23
Alarm drop, Brenton Court
Theft complaint, Long Street
Thursday, Oct. 3
Domestic dispute, Hedges Street
Medic assist, West Main Street
Theft complaint, South Business Place
Suspicious person and/or vehicle, park at Kraft
Vehicle complaint, Long Street
Friday, Oct. 4
Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Church Street at East Street
Complaint on person, Long Street
Lock out, state Route 752
Assist other agency, Pickaway Street
Saturday, Oct. 5
Vehicle complaint, Circleville Avenue at state Route 752
Vandalism complaint, West Main Street
Well being check, Park Street
Sunday, Oct. 6
Vandalism, East Street