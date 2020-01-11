Friday, Jan. 3
• Circleville Police Department received a report of someone throwing a brick through the window of a vehicle and slashing tires.
• A woman reported her boyfriend came to her residence and allegedly assaulted her and left on foot with his 10-year-old child.
• A report was received on a hit-skip accident that involved a dark colored SUV. The caller advised the male parked the vehicle and got in another vehicle and drove off with a female.
• A caller reported that sometime during the evening someone struck his Town and Country vehicle.
• A person appeared at the CPD office claiming that someone from Logan threatened his 13-year-old son. The male from Logan allegedly threatened to drive to Circleville to beat up the 13-year-old and put him in the hospital.
• Tiffany Marie-Pauline Malone was arrested for theft from Tractor Supply Co., and transported to Pickaway County Jail. Allegedly, Malone stuffed items in her purse.
• An employee of Berger Hospital reported a patient was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend.
• CPD received a report of an impaired driver that left from Roosters. Eric G. Baldwin was arrested on operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday, Jan. 4
• Officers were on scene during a well being check on East Main Street, and discovered an incident of criminal damaging.
• Officers received a report of a stolen trailer from East Union Street. The trailer was later located in the alley behind their house; however, they still wanted a report on attempted theft and possibly damage to the trailer and fence.
• Caller advised hearing multiple gunshots on Timberline Drive. Officers unable to locate any gunfire or suspicious activity.
• A caller advised he is at the emergency room stating he was assaulted at Main Street Pub.
Sunday, Jan. 5
• Hit and skip report was taken on a vehicle that had been hit during the night on Renick Avenue; mirror was off the vehicle.
• An employee of Tractor Supply Co., advised a lady appeared to be trying to steal from the store. The lady allegedly threatened employees. A report was taken for menacing.
• Caller advised a male was threatening to come to his home and beat up his son, and his ex-girlfriend. The person making the threats was allegedly at the home earlier in the morning wanting to fight. Contact was made with the male.
• A female reported the theft of her phone while she was at McDonald’s and she was tracking it on her husband’s phone. The phone was located on Sumpter.
• A male was arrested on a warrant out of Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, Jan. 6
• Caller reported the theft of a package that had been delivered to his home in November by UPS. The caller was advised to contact the company that he purchased the item from.
• A male caller requested an officer to stand by while he collected a few clothing items from his girlfriend’s residence. The female was advised of disorderly conduct.
• A female advised that someone tried to run her off the roadway and was driving erratically and speeding. The female followed the car and blocked him until officers arrived. Apparently there is a history with her daughter and the male. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other.
• Caller advised two suspicious people approaching others stating they are from AEP and asking for personal information. Officers checked it out and it was Direct Energy making contact with established customers.
• A dog bite was reported on Timberline Drive.
• A male reported the theft of numerous items from his residence while he was in jail.
• A male told officers his ex-girlfriend refused to leave his residence after being told to do so. Officers said this is a civil matter and the male was advised the proper way to evict a person.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
• A parent reported the theft of her daughter’s Air Pods from her bat bag at school; the Air Pods were traced to a pawn shop at last sighting. However, the pawn shop didn’t have them. A report was taken for theft.
Thursday, Jan. 9
• Report was taken from Ironworx Gym, who stated their business keeps getting vandalized by someone throwing rocks through the window. This was reportedly the third incident.
• Officers responded to Court Street for a well being check on the occupants in a mini van. Subjects were just sleeping.
• A report was taken for domestic violence involving a female being pinned down and being punched. All parties were advised.
• Caller reported an active domestic on Huston Street. Report was taken on verbal domestic.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.