Court of Common Pleas
Judge P. Randall Knece
• Paul L. Beane, 20, Ashville; violation of community control; guilty; 18 months in prison.
• Thomas S. Birkhimer, 45, Circleville; theft from the elderly; guilty; 15 months in prison, $1,000 restitution.
• Michael A. Boyd,29, Lebanon Correctional Institution; illegal conveyance of items into institution, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Trevor P.H. Bush, 20, Circleville; aggravated possession of drugs; guilty; pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Keagan S. Donaldson, 31, Sydney; violation of community control; guilty; community control continued with 30 days GPS monitoring and substance abuse counseling.
• Timothy A. Fausnaugh, 25, Circleville; burglary, theft; guilty; two to three years in prison, $102 restitution.
• Jessica C. Ferguson, 30, Waverly; possession of cocaine; guilty; 12 months in prison, suspended, three years community control, six months at CBCF.
• Danielle R. Friesner, 29, Circleville; aggravated trafficking in drugs, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking x6; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Theresa L. Graham, 33, Grove City; breaking and entering, petty theft; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Dale E. Knece, 68, Circleville; breaking and entering, petty theft; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Tina M. Owens, 49, Williamsport; violation of terms of intervention; guilty; 60 days in county jail.
• Joshua A. Peters, 42, Circleville; grand theft; guilty; pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Curtis C. Price Jr., 27, Cincinnati; possession of cocaine; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Joseph J. Sakisat, 23, Pickerington; breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle; guilty; 12 months in prison, suspended, three years community control.
• Sean E. Smith, 45, Columbus; having weapons under disability, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana; guilty, jury verdict; 36 months in prison, $1,500 fine.
• Chaz J. Strawser, 26, Circleville; aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence; no guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Nathan L. Thacker, 38, Circleville; complicity to breaking and entering, complicity to theft; guilty; pre-sentence investigation ordered.