Logan Elm made the long trip back from Highland County on Monday with a 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22 win over host Hillsboro in a Division II Southeast District sectional quarterfinal.
Maraya Neff put away six kills and had five digs; McKinley Krogh had five kills and five digs; Arowynn Savage tallied four kills; Kaiya Elsea gathered 16 digs and served two aces; Carly King accounted for two aces; Carlee Reed had a pair of aces and six assists and Alex Heeter served four aces, dished out 11 assists and had six digs.
The Braves (3-20) travel to Sheridan on Wednesday for a sectional semifinal.