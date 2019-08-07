CIRCLEVILLE — Beginning Aug. 12, motorists who use a portion of Winchester Road will have to find an alternative route because of a bridge deck replacement in Walnut Township
The Pickaway County Engineer's Office said the road, between South Bloomfield Royalton Road and state Route 752 , will be closed until Sept. 27 for the repair work.
The replacement is the third bridge deck replacement the county will have taken on. Four were scheduled for 2019. Following the Winchester Road job, the last is scheduled for South Perry Road.