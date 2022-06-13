Let’s be real.
The PGA Tour has had a monopoly in the field of professional golf for a long time, as do many other professional sports associations. Now the PGA Tour has competition which has happened with the other sports associations.
The NFL had to squash the USFL, who did have Jim Kelly as its MVP. The NBA was in a battle for years with the American Basketball Association and the NHL faced competition from the World Hockey Association.
LIV-Golf teed up its pilot tournament, near London, last week at the same time the PGA Tour was putting on the Canadian Open. While the field in Canada may have been much deeper, from top to bottom, names like Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson were missing. Another name missing was Charles Schwartzel, who won he LIV-Golf event and took home over four million dollars in prize money.
The prize money could be one thing that attracts golfers to the Saudi-backed tour the other is guaranteed money. Mickelson, reportedly, received 200 million dollars just to show up at the event.
The PGA Tour has the upper hand at the moment. They have TV contracts, which means more exposure and most of the most prominent players seem to be sticking with the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour also had a good Canadian Open where defending champion Rory McIlroy held off Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.
McIlroy’s prize money was just over one and a half million dollars. This week’s US Open a mere $1.8 million dollars.
McIlroy did take some shots at the Saudi-backed event in a post-match interview.
“I think it had all the ingredients,” McIlroy said. “It had the golf course. It had the cast of players that you would want to be up there. It had the caliber of golf. And it had the atmosphere. You had everything this week to have a really top-class golf event.
It doesn’t get much better than that.
Can the Saudi’s terrible record on human rights be overlooked by enough people who are enticed with the money available to really challenge the fabric of the PGA Tour?
People who are enticed by money sometimes do overlook things. I would assume legal secretaries do not approve of every client their bosses represent, but they appreciate the paycheck. Waitresses at bars and restaurants may not like the owner, but she gets good tips. There are many people who may not like their boss or their company or the boss’ or company’s politics, but they stay put for the money.
The PGA Tours decision’s to suspend the players who participated in the LIV-Golf event was a bold decision, but was it a smart one.?
Only time will tell or maybe the money will.