May primary is today (Tuesday) for candidates who seek their party’s nod for the November general election.
In-person voting runs between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Pickaway County auditor candidates, who are running uncontested on the primary ballot, are Democrat Marsha Few and Republican Brad Washburn
Republican Jay Wippel is running unopposed in the primary in his bid for re-election to the Pickaway County Commission, District 1. No Democrat filed for the primary.
No candidates filed for coroner.
For State House of Representatives, Democrat Charlotte Owens and Republican Brian Stewart seek their party’s nod for the November general election.
There are also six contested Republican Central Committee races.
In local issues, Southwest Fire District put forth a bond issue for a new building that was defeated in November; Perry Township seeks approval for a cemetery levy; New Holland put forth a one mil levy for general operating expenses; and Circleville Township for a 1.25 mil levy for police funding; and Aldi seeks a local option for Sunday sales to be voted on by members of Circleville Precinct 3-B.
Candidates who appear on the May primary ballot for U.S. Senate include Republicans Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance. Democrats who appear on the ballot include Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan and LaShondra Tinsley.
Candidates who appear on the ballot in the May primary for governor include Republicans Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine, Ron Hood and Jim Renacci along with Democrats John Cranley and Nan Whaley.
Candidates for Ohio Attorney General are Republican Dave Yost and Democrat Jeff Crossman.
Candidates for Ohio Auditor are Republican Keith Faber and Democrat Taylor Sappington.
Candidates for Ohio Secretary of State are Republicans John Adams, Frank LaRose and Terpsehore Maras along with Democrat Chelsea Clark.
Candidates for Ohio Treasurer are Democrat Scott Schertzer and Republican Robert Sprague.
Candidates for Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice are Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Sharon Kennedy.
Candidates for Ohio Supreme Court Justice are Republicans Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer along with Democrats Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas.
