Logan edged host Circleville 3-2 on Wednesday in a non-league match.
Rachel Vogt blanked Abby Michael 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, Logan’s Selena Zheng prevailed in three sets over Sydney McClanahan, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, and Samantha Mustard and Emily Clifton downed Sha Ford and Taylor Hedges 6-4, 6-2 at second doubles to give Logan the victory.
Ella Jenkins defeated Jazmin Kessler 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw triumphed over Carmen Shuttleworth and Maisey Russell 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles for Circleville’s two team points.
The Tigers resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play today at Logan Elm.