The Circleville Girls Tennis Team moved to 2-0 with a win over Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO- On August 15, the Lady Tigers beat Hillsboro in a 4 to 1 win.
On first singles was Senior Gracie Riddick, who had set scores of 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), and 6-1.
According to coach Marcum, “Gracie played a well-balanced match and came out on top in three hard fought sets.” He also said, “She hit a few ace serves and worked the ball all around the court nicely.”
On second singles was Sophomore Kaylah Huggins, with set scores of 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), and 2-6.
Coach Marcum said, “Kaylah played very well and was aggressive with her service game and ground strokes throughout the match.” He adds, “She played a great match and looks to build on the confidence gained.”
On third singles was Senior Sydney Huffer with set scores of 6-4 and 6-1.
Coach Marcum talked about Huffer’s game, “Sydney is playing tennis for the first time and has made enormous strides in just two weeks of the season.” He continues, “She really covered the court well and returned just about anything that came her way. She continues to improve each day.”
On first doubles were Senior Carley Hinton and Junior Madison Jarrell with set scores of 6-1 and 6-0.
According to coach Marcum, “Carley and Madison continued their impressive doubles play by winning in straight sets and giving up only one game.” He adds, “They have great team chemistry, and their game styles compliment each other very well. They will be a handful for any opponent.”
Lastly, on second doubles were Senior Alexis Bachman and Senior Lillianna Stafford with set scores of 6-0 and 6-4.
Coach Marcum said, “Alexis and Lillianna bring a lot of experience to the court, and it showed in the match.” He added, “They communicated very well and found another gear when the second set got tight. Great performance by two of my seniors.”
The Lady Tigers also had a match on August 16 against Bloom-Carroll.
CARROLL- They lost 1-4. On first singles was Gracie Riddick, second singles was Kaylah Huggins, and third singles was Sydney Huffer. On first doubles were Carley Hinton and Madison Jarrell, and on second doubles were Alexis Bachman and Lillianna Stafford.
Carley and Madison won both their sets with scores of 7-5 and 6-2.
Coach Marcum commented on how the doubles team played, “Our first doubles dug deep to squeeze out a tight first set (after being down for most of the set.)” He added, “[They] then continued the momentum into the second set to pull out our only winning match of the evening.”
After the match coach Marcum said, “This was a definite learning experience for us to see how we stack up to a top notch program like Bloom-Carroll.” He continued, “We will regroup, get back to work, and get back after it on Thursday with a home match vs. Chillicothe High School.”