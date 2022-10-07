The chillyOctober night starts with Hamilton Township kicking off to Circleville.
Circleville was dropped in three downs on their first offensive drive of the night.
Hamilton Township also had a quick first series on offense.
On the first play of the series with Circleville on offense, quarterback Scott Moats ran for a long first down.
A few plays later saw first and goal for the Tigers and Moats ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point attempt by Moats was good. Circleville led Hamilton Township 7-0.
Moats threw from inside the end zone and Omari Graham caught the pass at the 34-yard line.
A few plays later, Hamilton Township got called for targeting and unsportsmanlike conduct.
A few plays later on a fourth and 11, Moats took at shot to the end zone where the pass was incomplete.
In a few short plays, Nadir Langston had a long run for a touchdown for Hamilton Township. The extra point attempt was no good.
On one of the first plays with Circleville back on offense, Moats threw a deep pass to Joe Streitenberger who jumped up high to catch the ball.
With 31 seconds left in the first half, Moats attempted a field goal, but it was blocked.
The score going into half was Circleville with 7 and Hamilton Township with 6.
Circleville started the second half of the homecoming game by kicking off to Hamilton Township.
Hamilton Township had a good point return to Circleville’s 41-yard line.
On a third and 11, Circleville was called for defensive pass interference. A couple of plays later Hamilton Township scored the first touchdown of the second half. They the the ball on the extra point attempt, but it was no good.
After a couple plays on offense for Circleville, Moats fumbled the ball and Hamilton Township recovered.
With 5:05 left in the quarter, Hamilton Township scored their second touchdown of the quarter. The extra point attempt was no good. The score was Circleville 7 and Hamilton Township 18.
Circleville once again hit down the field but failed to score points. They went for it on a fourth and six but the pass was incomplete.
The fourth quarter started with Hamilton punting to Circleville.
After an incomplete pass, the Tigers go for it on fourth and eight, but they didn’t get it.
With Hamilton on offense on a second and 13 after a penalty, Trenton Renz caught a touchdown pass. The extra point kick is good.
The Tigers fail to score any point on their next offensive series.
With Hamilton back on offense, Langston has a long run for another touchdown on the night. The extra point was good.
The Tigers had two more turns on offense, but failed to score any points.
The final was Circleville 7 and Hamilton Township 32.