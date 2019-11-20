Nov. 18
At 7:28 a.m., caller advised that subjects are back at a residence on Stihl Ave. Caller states that last evening subject stole his mother's car and ipad.
Supplemental report taken. Subject was not at the residence. Vehicle has been returned to the registered owner and removed from leads.
At 7:53 a.m., caller advised her 1993 Chevy truck was broken into sometime overnight on the 200 block of Mingo Street. She advised she knows change was stolen, but is not sure what was taken out of her glove box.
No report taken. Officer advised she is requesting extra patrol due to a lot of suspicious activity in the alley way near her house that may be drug-related activity.
At 9:24 a.m., caller advised that he woke up and there is damage to the glass of one of his windows on a 1990 parked Chevy Silverado on the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.
Supplemental report taken to the original.
At 9:14 p.m., caller requested an officer due to someone breaking into his apartment on the 100 block of Pontious Lane and stealing his xbox.
Report taken, and property entered in leads as stolen.
At 10:34 p.m., caller requested an officer in reference to a homeless male living in the stairwell of his apartment complex on the 1000 block of S. Court Street. Caller stated he also believes the male is smoking due to a heavy odor that keeps occurring in the stairwell.
Person has been advised to move along.
Nov. 19
At 2:43 p.m., anonymous calling advising that he believes James Gillilan has a warrant for his arrest and he is on the 500 block of E. Franklin Street. He states that he has made threats to run in the past.
Arrest made on James Gillilan for a warrant out of the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 4:02 p.m., 911 hang-up with yelling and cursing that could be heard in the background on the 200 block of Huston Street. A male subject got on the phone and provided the address along with the words "please come" before disconnecting the line.
Arrest made on Christopher Lyle Miller who was charged with domestic violence. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 5:29 p.m., caller requested an officer due to finding a book bag on the 200 block of Walnut Street which may contain narcotics.
Report taken.
At 7:20 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a group of several juveniles who were walking in front of both lanes of traffic on S. Pickaway Street, south of Town Street. Caller stated she had to slam on her brakes to prevent her vehicle from colliding with the kids. Juveniles were last seen walking northbound on Pickaway Street.
Unable to locate any juveniles in the area.