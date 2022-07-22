Circleville Police Reports:

• Caller from Lewis Avenue stated a 12-year-old juvenile left their home through a window. Disposition: Report taken on runaway juvenile.
• Juvenile walking along North Pickaway Street. Disposition: Juvenile given courtesy ride home.
• Golfcart with no plates. Disposition: Citation issued
• Officer flagged down for suspicious person on premises on North Pickaway Street. Disposition: Report taken; Dustin White arrested.
• Caller from Morris Road stated her storage unit was broken into and several items had been stolen. She believes there may be homeless people living in the units as well. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller from North Court Street stated a female is yelling at people and refusing to leave the bar. Disposition: Female given a courtesy ride home.
July 20
• Caller from US 23 advised that there is a male laying on the ground behind a building with a bicycle on his head. Caller advises that they are not sure if he is passed out, sleeping or dead. Disposition: Checks OK
• Caller from East High Street said his garage was burglarized and there are items missing. Disposition: Report taken.
• Report of 12 storage units on North Court Street being vandalized items possibly stolen from renters. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of Logan Court advised that there is a Nissan Altima sitting in the Pickaway side of the location with two tags and keys hanging in the car. Caller stated car had been there for about four weeks. Disposition: No report taken, but the vehicle will be towed at the owner’s expense in the near future.
• Caller of East High Street stated a woman driving a red car struck the mirror of his vehicle. Disposition: Report taken.
• Kenneth Palkowski arrested on East Main Street.
• Danielle Respass and Austin Hendrix arrested on High Street.
