• Caller requesting an officer regarding him being in a non-injury accident. He is in a White Ford F-250 and the other car is a GMC Sierra. They are pulled in the lot at along E. Main St. Disposition: Citation issued/Report taken.
• Caller of Town Street requesting an officer regarding him selling a riding lawn mower and not getting paid for it yet. Caller also stated a push mower of his is in the back of the man’s truck and they have not yet brought it back to him yet. Disposition: No report taken/Civil issue.
• Found bag of drugs on E. Main St. Disposition: Clear with report taken.
• Older female possibly sleeping in a grassy area on E. Main St. Disposition: Checks OK.
Aug. 4
• Caller on East Franklin Street advised that she is sitting for her aunt. She invited “boys” over and when she woke up, the PlayStation was gone. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of East Main Street said she is concerned about a dog that has been left outside – too hot outside. Disposition: Information obtained/Humane Society notified.
• 2013 Jeep Patriot repossessed of Villa Drive. Disposition: Information obtained/officers notified
• Female on station advised there is an unattended purse near a bench on S. Court St. Disposition: Property recovered/report taken
• Caller advised that there is a large fight between a group of males near S. Pickaway St. Disposition: Daniel Day arrested and taken to PCSO Jail/Report taken.
• Female on station advised that she has been on vacation and possibly someone stole items from her residence at E. Franklin St. Disposition: Report taken
• Caller of Evergreen Avenue advises that she found a pocket knife and a bag of drug paraphernalia in her child’s possession. She also said her child was yelling obscenities at her. Disposition: Report taken.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.