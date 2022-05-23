Circleville City Schools Board of Education announced Friday that it has hired a new treasurer for the District.
Aaron Schirm comes to Circleville City from Alexander Local School District where he has been Treasurer for the last seventeen years. Prior to that, Schirm served as the Assistant to the Treasurer at Teays Valley Local Schools.
The Treasurer/CFO and staff oversees all of the financial and business operations of the school district. The Treasurer serves as the Chief Financial Officer and reports directly to the Board of Education.
Treasurer also serves as the Secretary to the Board of Education. In this role, the Treasurer’s office holds all contracts, documents, and the official minutes of all board meetings.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring Aaron to the team. His knowledge of long-range financial planning and budgeting will be an asset to Circleville City Schools,” Board President Tony Reeser said.
Schirm is a member of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO), the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA), and the Ohio Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).
Schirm resides in Chillicothe with his wife Stephanie, 15-year-old daughter Karsyn and 10-year-old son Parker. He will officially take over as Treasurer on Aug 1. Schirm will be visiting the District to meet the staff in the coming days and over the summer months.
“I am excited and looking forward to the opportunity of serving Circleville City Schools, the staff and Tiger community. I hope to continue the wonderful work of Kristen and her staff to ensure that our students have the resources to thrive and succeed to their fullest potential,” he said.
Schirm takes the reins from Kristen Rhoads who has served as treasurer since April of 2010. Rhoads is taking a position at the Pickaway County Educational Service Center where she will be assisting the ESC with local, state and federal grants.
“In this role I will be working to benefit students in all of Pickaway County,” she said.
