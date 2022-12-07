City approves 2023 Budget By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved the 2023 budget, totaling more than $41 million in expenditures.The measure was approved unanimously after it was held for a third reading, which is standard for the yearly budget legislation. Trending Recipe Videos email scollins@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Budget Expenditure Circleville City Council Legislation Third Reading City Recommended for you Load comments 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Division VI and VII Football All-Ohio Teams Announced Teays Valley East Middle School's Academic Superstars Circleville Woman Who Allegedly Threatened To blow Deputy’s Head Off Found In Cuyahoga County One Killed In Fatal Crash in Pickaway County OHSAA Football Finals on Spectrum and the OHSAA Radio Network Trending Recipes