CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville will begin leaf collection starting Monday, Nov. 4.
Terry Frazier, service director, said in addition to regular leaf collection, bagged leaves can be taken to the city garage at 740 S. Washington Street.
“Efforts by City of Circleville residents to deliver bagged leaves to the city garage will be greatly appreciated as united efforts combine for a cleaner neighborhood, in a timelier manner for all,” Frazier commented to The Circleville Herald.
Deliveries will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the remainder of the year with the exception of Nov. 28, Nov. 29, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
“For residents not able to deliver to our city garage, bagged leaves may also be placed on the curb for pick up,” Frazier added.
The city has offered residents several tips to make street leaf collection easier:
• Place leaves only between the grassy area and curb not in the street
• Only include leaves no brush or debris will be collected
• Park cars away from leaf piles
• Keep leaves away from storm drains
Frazier said cities are now responsible for their storm drain runoff quality and having leaves picked up helps keep leaves out of the sewer.
“Leaves flow into the storm sewer and cause blockages and street flooding,” he continued.
“Leaves often, if they’re allowed to lay in storm water, can leach out nutrients, potassium and nitrogen, which would ultimately go to the Scioto River. Those nutrients, although not poisonous, do cause some problems, like algae which is undesirable.”
Frazier said in years past a local farm has taken the leaves and used them as compost but since that farm has been sold they will be sent to Com-Til Compost, where they will be composted.
“They’ll still be recycled through composting,” he concluded.
Frazier suggested anyone with questions or concerns can contact the service department at 740-477-8224.