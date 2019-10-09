In Tuesday’s edition of the Circleville Herald, a story appeared on a ceremony to welcome the Eyes of Freedom and Spirit of America’s Story into town. The ceremony will take place on Monday Oct. 14 at around 6 p.m.
The procession will meet at Scioto Downs at 5 p.m. and The Eyes of Freedom and Spirit of America’s Story will be escorted by motorcycles and the Ohio State Highway Patrol who will then meet the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department at the Pickaway County line. They’ll then be escorted from there to Circleville and through town to the intersection of Pickaway Street and East Main Street where the memorials will be set up during the week of Pumpkin Show.