Barbwire: Leaves Are Falling And It Is Time For Apple Picking

“Great-Grandma, can I have an apple?”
I hear those words every time Daxton comes to my house….he loves apples! I try to keep one of my crisper drawers filled with apples not only for Daxton and Emily, but also for using in many different recipes and for an occasional treat for the horses.
Everyone loves apples freshly picked from the trees in local orchards.
When I was very young there was a big apple tree located just beyond the house and a strip of lawn. It was one of the first trees to have apples ripe enough to eat.
They were a big, cream-colored apple with pink stripes on them and they were so good! There was just one problem….the tree was in the middle of the lot where the pigs were kept. When the apples began to fall, the pigs would eat them all! In order for me to go get an apple, I had to watch for apples to fall, make sure the pigs were at the other end of the lot, climb over the fence, race to the tree, grab a couple apples, race back to the fence and get over it before the pigs got to me.
Of course, the pigs would see me and come running towards me, making that “woof..woof” sound that pigs make. I was terrified of them! But, oh, those apples tasted so good, I had to be brave! I also made up my mind to never be a pig farmer!
During this time of year a day would be chosen for “applebutter stirring”. It began early in the morning, the sun would be rising, the air crisp and cool and my Dad would build a wood fire and get it burning good. The big, old-fashioned copper kettle would then be set over the fire and the big, long-handled stirrer appeared.
The apples had already been cooked and made into apple sauce the day before and nine gallons was poured into the kettle. The stirring began and it did not stop until the applebutter was the desired consistency. The twenty five pounds of white sugar, the twenty five pounds of brown sugar and a gallon of cider were added.
We didn’t add cinnamon or any other spices, as my family preferred it to be just apple “butter”. You kept the fire hot and you kept stirring! After several hours, my Mom would start to check it. You cooked it until a scum formed on the top when cooled in a dish.
The kettle was then carried into the basement kitchen where the applebutter was put in canning jars and sealed. It would provide a two year supply for our family. It was my Dad’s favorite spread on bread.
There is a saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”. A medium sized apple contains 95 calories. Apples are rich in Vitamin C, fiber, and Quercetin, a chemical that has inflammatory and antioxidants benefits. There are 2,500 types of apples grown in the United States.
Apple trees originated in Central Asia. They have been grown for thousands of years in Asia and Europe. They were brought to North America by the European colonists. John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, was a pioneer nurseryman, who introduced apple trees to many states and areas including Ohio in the 1800s.
The original apples were not as tasty as the ones we have available now. In those years they were used mainly for making “hard cider”. ‘Your loved one is the apple of your eye”. I have three special ones….Emily, Daxton and Cooper.
