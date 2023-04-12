When a woman – I think her name was Maryanne – greeted me at the door early Wednesday morning, she wanted to talk about Walnut Township High School’s alumni banquet that is planned for May 6. That got me to thinking about my own high school reunion and how things have changed over the years.
Apparently, Walnut Township High School was merged into the Teays Valley School system many years ago. Lot of rural schools did that kind of thing.
That said, Maryanne said the alumni remain close and 93 people attended the last banquet that was held four years ago in 2019 before the pandemic changed things.
Maryanne said because people are getting older, this might be the banquet’s last year.
I attended my high school reunion last fall – I haven’t seen those people in decades. Seeing these people, my first thought was – wow, you folks are old – but so am I. And like Maryanne said, there are fewer and fewer classmates each year. Our class had a table dedicated to our classmates who had died.
Folks that I knew back in high school are doing pretty well. No, not many of us achieved those lofty ambitions that kids have in high school – conquering the world in our own ways – but we didn’t too bad either. I suspect a lot of us have been through a lot – the good, the bad and the ugly – but we’re still around.
Those times in high school brought us together, bonds that can’t be left behind as the years go by. I still talk to Joe Corley, my best friend in high school each week. He married a doctor and now he is a top teacher at a school in Greenville, NC. Three grown kids. My youngest son is name after Joe.
Me, I became an ink stained wretch who married a journalist and we have three kids too.
Reluctant to attend my class reunion on the day of my dad’s funeral, I’m glad I went.
Calling all Walnut Township High School alumni – if my words matter much – I encourage you to reserve a spot to attend the banquet by or before April 29 and see your friends when the doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. May 6 at the Walnut Elementary. Maryanne said if anyone has any questions to call Beverly Van Pelt at 640-412-4400.