Make your voices heard in our Best of Pickaway County’s Reader’s Choice Awards

Miles Layton

When a woman – I think her name was Maryanne – greeted me at the door early Wednesday morning, she wanted to talk about Walnut Township High School’s alumni banquet that is planned for May 6. That got me to thinking about my own high school reunion and how things have changed over the years.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments