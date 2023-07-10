Circleville Herald clipping serves as reminder of the importance of newspapers

John Kyle, a retired US Marine, emailed me a news clip from the Circleville Herald that his cousin had sent him.


  

Circleville Herald Editor Miles Layton may be reached at

mlayton@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments