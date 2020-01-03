Coming to the end of 2019 it is usually the practice of magazines, newscasts and even most people to look back over the past year’s accomplishments as well as failures. Often that look backward can cause us to wince.
Living in a product oriented society, we like to package our faith sort of like the packages we look at on store shelves where we examine the labels for just what we like and put back what we don’t like. None of us would have to go back very far on our calendars to find a week where everything that could go wrong did.
The beautiful thing about the Word of God is that it teaches us lessons from seasons of failure. It helps us to avoid some of those valleys, or how to climb out of them quickly. In Psalms chapter 119 we see what lessons the writer himself has learned as he journeyed through life, verse 67... “Before I was afflicted I went astray: but now have I kept thy word.”
Verses 71 and 72... “It is good for me that I have been afflicted; that I might learn thy statutes. The law of thy mouth is better unto me than thousands of gold and silver.”
Looking back with 20/20 vision after affliction has run its course, let’s observe a couple of things we can say about failure. First, experiencing failure promotes an obedient life. Winston Churchill once said, “Success is moving from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.”
Secondly, experiencing failure prompts a teachable spirit. Fiorello La Guardia, Mayor of New York City during the 30s said, “I don’t often fail, but when I do it’s a beaut!”
Perhaps you have recently been blindsided with a problem you never saw coming or maybe just looking back over the past year has you a bit squeamish. If so, let’s look to the best place for advice as we begin a new year.
Notice first, a spiritual life is never achieved by carnal living. You may remember Moses back in Egypt long before God called him to lead his people out of Pharaoh’s bondage and into the Promised Land. As he was out walking one day he saw an Egyptian beating a Hebrew, here’s how he handles the problem, “And he looked this way and that way, and when he saw that there was no man, he slew the Egyptian, and hid him in the sand.”
You cannot sow fleshly seed and expect to reap spiritual results. Paul wrote, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked. Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. He that soweth to the flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption. But he that soweth to the spirit shall of the spirit reap life everlasting.” I wonder if when we say thanks God for getting my attention…God says…don’t thank me…you did that!
Secondly, hiding wrong actions only postpones its discovery. Did you notice how Moses tried to hide his actions? One of Adams genetic gifts to us has been the “hiding muscle”. But let me tell you, some of the tenderest moments in my life as a Father have been when my children have come to me confessing their wrongdoing. God wants that from us as well. The Lord still loves an honest heart and friend if you have anything hidden know that it will be discovered. Why, God already knows it’s there.
A little boy visited his grandparents on their farm. He was given a slingshot to play with out in the woods. He practiced in the woods; but he could never hit the target. Getting a little discouraged, he headed back for dinner. As he was walking back he saw Grandma’s pet duck. Just out of impulse, he let the slingshot fly, hit the duck square in the head and killed it.
In a panic, he hid the dead duck in the woodpile; only to see his sister watching! Sally had seen it all, but she said nothing. After lunch the next day Grandma said, “Sally, let’s wash the dishes” but Sally said, “Grandma, Johnny told me he wanted to help in the kitchen.” Then she whispered, “Remember the duck?” So Johnny did the dishes.
Later that day, Grandpa asked if the children wanted to go fishing and grandma said, “I’m sorry but I need Sally to help make supper.” Sally just smiled and said, “That’s all right Johnny told me he wanted to help” She whispered again, “Remember the duck?”
So Sally went fishing and Johnny stayed to help. After several days of Johnny doing both his chores and Sally’s; he couldn’t stand it any longer. He came to Grandma and confessed that he had killed the duck. Grandma knelt down, gave him a hug and said, “Sweetheart, I know. You see, I was standing at the window and I saw the whole thing, but because I love you, I forgave you. I was just wondering how long you would let Sally make a slave of you.”
God is waiting for us take him by the hand as we step into a new and exciting year. To tell you the truth, I’d be afraid to take a step forward without Him!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.