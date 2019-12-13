Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.