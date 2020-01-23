The year was 1984 and the date was Jan. 13th when President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating Jan. 22 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day.
Churches around the United States gathered to celebrate God’s gift of life, commemorate the many lives lost to abortion, and commit themselves to protecting life at every stage.
Sanctity of Human Life Sunday was Jan. 18th, 2015, marking the anniversary date of Roe v. Wade. On This date in 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision made abortion legal in this country.
Since that decision, over 61 million babies have been aborted. Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is an opportunity to focus our time and attention on God’s true plan and purpose for each and every human life. Please don’t misunderstand me, for if you know me at all, you know exactly where I stand on the issue of life.
Each time I find myself with the opportunity to communicate the biblical view of the Sanctity of Human Life, I proclaim boldly as possible the truth that God is the author of life and He Himself created us in His image. I continue in the strongest possible language continue to underscore how absolutely contrary to the scriptures aborting a human life is.
I don’t dislike The Sanctity of Human Life Sunday. Just as every Lord’s Day should be Easter, with the proclamation of the Resurrection of Jesus, and Christmas, with the announcement of the Incarnation, so every Lord’s Day should highlight the worth and dignity of human life. I do, however, find myself saddened that we find ourselves as a nation in a place where we have to say things to one another that human beings shouldn’t have to say.
The concept of mothers approving the killing of their children is unthinkable. The right our founding fathers mentioned first in our nation’s birth certificate first, as clearly coming from God, is trampled under the foot of convenience and choice.
I celebrate the fact that, according to the liberal Guttmacher Institute, the U.S. hit its lowest abortion rate ever in 2017, dropping a full 20 percent from 2011. Why? Well, almost 400 pro-life laws went into effect during that same timeframe, a higher percent of unexpected pregnancies are being carried to term. If you look at Gallup surveys, we see a higher percentage of people identifying as pro-life. We also see increases in number pregnancy help centers.
Making matters worse for the Planned Parenthoods of the world, the abortion industry is having trouble attracting young doctors who are willing to work for them.
Dr. Lawrence White, author of “The Sin of Silence” writes, “We live in a society where passions are rider-less horses, uncontrolled and uncontrollable, in which there is a desolation of decency. In which love has become a jungle emotion, lust exalted to lordship, sin elevated to sovereignty, Satan adored as a saint, and man magnified above his maker. Americans have come to dwell in an Alice in Wonderland world of fantasy and self-delusion. Everything has been turned upside down and inside out in our America. Right is wrong, and wrong is right, good is bad, and bad is good, normal is abnormal, and abnormal is normal, true is false, and false is true. We are fast degenerating into a decadent culture obsessed with selfishness and sin, death and destruction.”
For millions of Christians, Elisabeth Elliot has been a voice of mature, comforting, and sometimes bracing biblical counsel for decades. Mrs. Elliot’s writing some years ago addressing the “Abortion Culture” posed questions that still to this day penetrate the mindset of our culture: “If any human life, however frail, however incapable of retaliation, is entrusted to us, shall we nourish and cherish it, or may we — by some enormously civilized and educated rationalization — convince ourselves either that it is not a person, or that, although it is a person, its life is not worth living, and that therefore what we do with it is a matter of individual choice? We are faced with only one question. Are we talking about an object, or might it by any stretch of the imagination be a person?
If we cannot be sure of the answer, at least we may pick up a clue or two from the word of the Lord which came to Jeremiah: ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you for my own; before you were born I consecrated you, I appointed you a prophet to the nations.’ To God, at least, Jeremiah was already a person. For my part, I will try to regard whatever bears the marks of humanity as God’s property and not mine.
As I look at my precious grandchildren, I pray that their children never have to hear a sermon against abortion and euthanasia. I pray that my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will grow up in an age when abortion is not just illegal, but unthinkable. Abortion in any form is not part of God’s design. It is wrong and I will not allow myself to get used to it. We cannot afford to let that happen!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.