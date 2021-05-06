Among my many special possessions is a small pocket-sized book titled, “Flemings Vest-Pocket Veterinary Advisor”. It was printed five times, 1904, 1906, 1909, 1914 and 1920. It was published by Fleming Bros., Chemists, Union Stockyards, Chicago, Illinois.
It is a handbook of veterinary information pertaining to diseases of horses and cattle, and designed to be helpful to farmers and stockmen. It listed and described 192 different problems that could occur and suggestions for relieving them. There is a listing of Flemings tonics, powders, liniments, ointments and various preparations that can be ordered and purchased.
The prices range from 20 cents (.20) to $2.60. Those prices were effective as of May 1, 1919. The book belonged to my Grandpa Wagner.
Having spent my life on the farm working with horses and cattle, I am familiar with many of the problems listed. However, there are some I had never heard of, such as “Sweeny, a very common trouble, and is especially liable to occur in young horses that have recently been put to work.”
“Glanders is the name applied where the disease affects the membranes of the nose and respiratory organs.”
“Azoturia, the horse comes from the stable full of life and energy, but presently hangs back, appears stiff in the hind parts, shows lameness, a profuse sweat breaks out.”
“Quittor, the name given to a fistulous disease of the foot resulting from bruises.”
“Catarr, or catarrhal, may result from a cold or any disorder that affects the membranes of the air passages.”
Do any of you dairy farmers remember that mastitis was once called “garget”?
My grandpa was good at creating “medicines” for both animals and humans. He made a “black salve” that was said to heal many things, unfortunately the recipe for it was lost several years ago. I remember as a little girl, watching him use a large wooden paddle to remove a “gob” of thick paste-like stuff from a container that sat on the log wall at the barn and forcing it down the throat of a young heifer that had pneumonia.
She got well and grew up to join the herd. During the years of working with my holsteins, I occasionally came up with some “homemade remedies” that helped with various problems.
The first veterinarian that I can remember coming to the farm was Dr. Rogers from Cadiz, Ohio. He was well-known and considered to be an excellent horse doctor. I was very young, but I remember him well, as he drove a nice big car, dressed in a western style suit and tie and was wearing a western hat.
He immediately pulled on his coveralls and went to work. His diagnosis did not make my dad happy! Belle had “fistula of the withers” and could not be worked. Dad found out it was known by the seller when Dad bought her! It was a huge disappointment and hard-earned money lost!
As the years have progressed, we have been very lucky to have good and dedicated veterinarians available in our area. When Dr. John W. Walters came home to our area and opened his practice, he became the veterinarian for our herd. The others veterinarians took good care of my animals when he wasn’t available, but “Doc” became my main “vet” and he is an excellent one!
He saved holsteins for me when I didn’t think they could possibly be saved! The problems we dealt with and the “adventures” we had over the years are unbelievable. When Doc met a challenge, he refused to give up until there was just no other thing to try. He took excellent care of my holsteins, my border collies, the “dropped-off unknown breeds of dogs”, my cats and me, when I had to make difficult decisions. He knew how much I loved my animals!
I recently read in one of my farm papers that according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a possible national shortage of 15,000 veterinarians by 2025 is projected, with the bulk of those to be needed in rural areas. While I understand the reasons for a shortage, livestock farmers of all kinds need veterinarians available.
Dairy farmers and general livestock farmers have learned how to do many things having to do with animal health on their own, however, there are still many occasions when a veterinarian is necessary. Those of us involved with livestock on the farm have been so fortunate to have our veterinarians come to the farm when needed, and I know that the veterinaries throughout our country are appreciated for the excellent care they give to the animals that mean so much to us. Thanks, Doc!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.