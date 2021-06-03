Life for young families can be very complicated in this day and age. There was a time when fathers went to work and earned the living and mothers could stay home and be with the children. For many families in today’s world, that is not possible.
The cost of providing a home, expenses involved in raising children, health and dental costs and miscellaneous other expenses make it necessary for both parents to work. And so it is for my granddaughter and her husband.
One of the problems they must deal with daily is to coordinate the schedules for both children and adults. Due to some long hours and overtime for the parents in their work, I have been helping out by babysitting Emily, who is six and was in pre-school and Daxton, who is three and was in day care. I am being re-educated in spending time with small children in the year 2021. Things are a little different than they were back in the 1970’s!
One of the first things I have learned is don’t ask what they want for lunch, as the answer is going to be Spaghetti O’s every time. I will admit, they are easy to fix — just pour them out of the can into a bowl, pop them into the microwave and zap them for a few seconds. The taste? The kids don’t seem to mind!
Chicken nuggets or pizza are always favorites. Both like hot dogs, however, Daxton likes his uncooked! Emily is especially fond of cucumbers and pickles. Of course, there always has to be cookies in the cookie bowl!
Daxton brings his bag of toys, lots of tractors and trucks, but always manages to find something unusual to play with here, such as rocking at full speed in my rocking chair or cleaning everything with my long-handled duster! Emily likes books and to draw and color pictures and sometimes we play dominos. A favorite of both is my stationary bicycle. Emily can reach the pedals from the edge of the seat, Daxton hangs onto the handles like a monkey and pedals as fast as he can!
While putting things back after remodeling my kitchen, some items were boxed up to be gotten rid of, however, now that box isn’t as full, as several things were transferred to the toy box and have become exciting new toys! As I have said before, it is so important for children to use their imagination.
Much of my TV time is now taken up by Spongebob Squarepants. I have tried to follow him and understand what is going on, however, I must be too old — I just don’t get it! When my kids were small, it was Captain Kangaroo, Bugs Bunny, Looney Tunes, Foghorn Leghorn, Flintstones and the Road Runner. Those cartoons seemed to be easier to understand than the ones on TV today. Road Runner just kept running and things kept falling on Wile E. Coyote and Elmer Fudd kept shooting at things and missing!
When they are here, they tell me all about their animals. They had to get a shock collar for their new dog, Penelope, as she wouldn’t listen. All their hens have been killed except Rainbow and JoJo. Larry, the rooster, keeps attacking all the time and Mom hits him with a bucket. One of these days, he is going to become “chicken and noodles”.
Daxton told me all about his mom and dad. “She is a nurse and takes care of sick people. When we tell her we are hungry, she feeds us. She takes us to the park and gives us water, but she doesn’t give us much candy. She gives us hugs and kisses. When I am bad, she puts me in bed. Dad mows lawns and works with Little Ed. He put gravel on the driveway. When I grow up, he is going to buy a big tractor. He cooks supper when Mom isn’t home”. When I asked what Dad cooks, he told me pizza!
I asked their mom if she was sure they wanted to stay with me, as I am a “tough old lady who makes them mind”! She assured me that they did. Of course, along with the strict discipline is lots of hugs and kisses and special treats! They are a joy and I am so glad I can help out and spend time with them. Children of all ages are a special gift and a blessing in our lives. “The soul is healed by being with children”.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.