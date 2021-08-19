We have all heard the old saying, “a watched pot never boils”, which means that time seems to move more slowly when one is anticipating something or waiting for something to occur.
Those of us who cook know what it is like to wait on a pot of water to boil so we can throw some pasta in, or wait on bread dough to rise, or just wait on a cake to bake. Those types of things sometimes seem to take forever and require patience.
Patience is the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. Life is filled with many things that require a person to have patience.
Farmers have to be some of the most patient people in the world. They have to patiently wait for the weather to settle in the spring so they can plant crops. They have to patiently wait on Mother Nature for the sunshine and rain to make the crops grow until ready to harvest. They have to patiently wait for the right kind of weather to harvest those crops.
Livestock farmers patiently wait on the birth of the animals they raise, then patiently wait on them to grow and mature so they can be used for their different purposes. They have to know how to be patient as every day keeps them waiting on something!
Patience has to be taught. Years ago, children were taught to just sit down, be quiet and wait! They weren’t handed a toy or an object to entertain them. You learned to sit quietly in your seat at church, at school, in someone’s home or any place else where it was necessary to wait.
Children these days don’t know how to just sit quietly and think about things. They want to be entertained in some way by some object. Most are handed the modern “tablet”, a cell phone to play on or some other type of modern gadget that has been invented to keep them quiet. They are not learning to just be patient and wait, nor how to entertain themselves.
Recently, I had an appointment with one of my doctors. Preliminary paperwork was done, I was given some tests and then taken to a waiting area where I sat down to wait until called into the doctor’s office. Three other people were in the waiting area. They were mature people of different ages and all were on their cell phones. Two more people entered and were pulling out their cell phones even before sitting down. None of them seemed to notice the sign that read, “Please Refrain From Using Your Cell Phone In This Area”.
I am sure they were playing games, texting or ordering something from somewhere. I was the only one not on a cell phone! None seemed to be capable of just sitting quietly and patiently waiting. I could not help but ask myself some questions, “Is this part of the reason why people have no patience in so many situations? Does everyone have to have some type of entertainment as a ‘crutch’ when in a circumstance that requires patience?”
When people in this day and age want something, they want it to happen right now! Is it the absence of learning patience that makes people start honking their horns, using obscene gestures or running people off the road when something happens while driving? Is that what makes people push their way through a crowd carelessly shoving people out of their way? Is this what causes people to impulsively hit or shoot someone when in difficult situations that require thought and patience? Are people reacting so impulsively in so many different situations because they are not being made to learn how to be patient?
Patience is a skill that can be learned and practiced, and is a result of choosing to emphasize thinking over feeling. There are so many times in life when patience is a necessity. Sit quietly when you must wait. Let your mind rest, think and relax.
“Grain by grain a loaf, stone by stone a castle”. Patience is not the ability to wait but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.
“Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet”. (Aristotle)
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.