Dear Mr. Phoenix,
I recently observed your comments given at the Oscar Awards concerning artificial insemination and the birthing of baby calves on dairy farms. I have some questions for you. Have you visited a dairy farm recently? Have you observed the actual birthing of a baby calf? Where do you get your information about dairy farmers? Have you ever seen the Dairy Agenda Today website? I would like to tell you a little bit about the birthing of baby calves on our modern dairy farms today.
The mother cows usually produce milk for nine to 12 months. They are then allowed to stop producing and rest for a period of time. At this time they are moved to special housing planned just for them, where they receive special diets to keep them healthy and prepare them for giving birth. As their due date occurs, they will be kept in a quiet, roomy and clean area for the birth. As the birth is occurring, the cow will be observed to make certain the birthing is going well. The dairy farmer will give assistance if needed.
Once the baby calf is born, the mother will clean the calf herself as nature planned. If the weather is very cold, the dairy farmer will help to dry the calf off and then outfit the baby with a special-made calf blanket to keep it warm. It is vitally important for the calf to receive the first milk from the mother cow, which is called colostrum. The dairy farmer will milk the cow and feed the baby calf with the needed amount. If there is extra, it is saved and frozen so it is available if needed later. The baby calf will be given time to gain strength and get on its feet. The time it remains with its mother can vary and usually depends on what the dairy farmer thinks is best.
The baby calf is then moved to the area where the calves are normally raised and cared for. The type of area can vary and depends on the method preferred by the dairy farmer for raising his calves. They will continue to receive milk or milk replacer for a period of time, depending upon their growth and health. Milk replacer is made for baby calves just as infant formula is made for human babies. These baby calves will receive special diets to keep them healthy and growing and medical attention just like human babies. The mother cow cannot provide all the baby calf’s needs as they grow.
Taking good care of their animals is vital for every dairy farmer, as well as other livestock farmers. They depend on them to provide the income to feed and care for their families and sustain their farms. Anytime they lose an animal it is costly, depressing and at times, it can be heart breaking. Our dairy farmers of today are well educated in their chosen profession with many of them college-educated and most have grown up or worked on a farm. They are hard- working, caring, God-fearing men and women who love what they do. They know they can’t survive on their farms if they don’t do their job well.
I have another question: how many of your movie-star friends and mothers keep their babies with them at all times? Is allowing nannies, housekeepers or babysitters to care for their babies any different than having people raise and care for baby calves?
I do not pretend to know all about or judge acting. I am not an actor and I have never been on a movie set or in Hollywood. I would sincerely ask that you and your friends in Hollywood take the time to visit and learn more about the dairy farmers and other livestock farmers that you constantly criticize. We are not bad people, we love what we do and we try to give dairy farming our best just as you do with your acting. I congratulate you on your award and I am sure you are very proud of it. Dairy farmers also win awards for many things they accomplish and they are proud of those. We will discuss artificial insemination another time.
Sincerely yours,
Barbara R. Lumley
Retired Dairy Farmer
