A harvest thank you
Autumn mists creep across the fields/ To laboring hands giving up their yields/ Of maize and corn, potatoes, wheat/ And all other crops good to eat/ The fruit that decked the leafy bough/ Are gathered in the harvest now./ Of bounty now of land and sea/ We come O Lord to give thanks to thee/ You promised a time for sowing seed/ A time of harvest to supply our need/ To nourish the body you let us know/ We would reap what we did sow./ Give we thanks Lord, to you our praise/ For the bountiful harvest that you did raise/ For we know Lord in faith we planted/ But for this yield it was you who granted/ So mighty God all that’s left to do/ Is to give you the glory with a Harvest thank you.
This poem was written by Colin Moffett from Northern Ireland. As pantry shelves and freezers fill with bounty from the gardens, and barns, bins and silos are filled with crops to feed the livestock, September is almost here and we know that fall is slowly creeping this way.
It was a busy weekend here as jars and freezer bags were filled with tomato juice, zucchini, salsa, spaghetti sauce and banana peppers. Looking at the different colored jars on the shelves gives such a feeling of satisfaction. The family will be eating well throughout the winter! And there is more in the garden to be put away.
We have already enjoyed the zucchini chicken casserole a few times, the sweet corn has been so delicious and we tried a new method for freezing corn…hope it turns out good. We have dug a few new potatoes and turned them into some delicious eating. The potatoes were hard to dig, as the ground is so hard and dry. We need rain! Not only for the garden, but also for the corn and soybeans!
The big yellow buses are off and running, as school started this week. Everyone is wearing their masks and we hope everyone can stay healthy and safe. Some very hot weather has been predicted for this week and that makes it difficult for those students in the schools without air conditioning.
As the autumn mists creep across the fields and we look towards fall and the coming winter, we can only take one day at a time and pray that we can soon get back to our normal routine and be able to enjoy all the beauty and pleasures of the upcoming seasons.
