October is here and with it comes numerous changes and activities. My area has had no frost yet, so lawns are still green and growing, flowers are still blooming, as is all types of foliage. That will all change soon and the trees, the woods and the rural areas will become a cascade of beautiful fall colors for everyone to enjoy.
People will be traveling to this area this week to attend the 50th Annual Algonquin Mill Festival to be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9-10, 2021. The event runs daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is held at Petersburg, located four miles south of Carrollton, Ohio, along state Route 332.
There will be live music entertainment, steam powered flour mill and sawmill, children’s activities, pioneer village setting, antiques, arts, crafts, numerous items for sale and lots of food including bean soup, pancake breakfasts, barbecued chicken and more.
The festival is well known for their sauerkraut, cornmeal and apple butter that can be purchased to take home and enjoy at a later time. The work to prepare for the Mill Festival begins in the early spring with the members of the Carroll County Historical Society and numerous volunteers coming together on Thursdays to care for the festival grounds and plan for the fall event. No pets are allowed on the festival grounds.
The Ohio Holstein Association Fall Tour and Virtual Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at MVP Dairy 7124 U.S. 33, Celina, Ohio. The dairy is a partnership between two farm families, the McCarty Family of Kansas and the Van Tilburg family of Ohio. It is the largest dairy farm in Ohio.
They milk 4,500 holstein cows. The cows are housed in six tunnel-ventilated free stall barns and milked on a carousel milking parlor. They ship six to seven truckloads of milk a day. The milk is sold to Danone North America makers of Dannon Yogurt. They are located 20 miles from Danone’s largest yogurt manufacturing plant.
They have a dairy learning center for visitors and they give guided tours. Numerous school children are scheduled to visit for fall trips each year. Taking care of their land, air and water is a top priority. They implement regenerative farming practices. Lunch will be available. Speakers will be Allison Ryan and herd manager Brock Peters. The virtual sale will be held at 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. the Nor-J/Silent Brook Dairy Herd complete dispersal will be held at 8109 Clover Four Road, Celina, Ohio. Selling will be 146 registered holsteins, 10 registered Jerseys and two registered Brown Swiss. The herd has been bred for both type and production using the top bulls from each breed.
The milking equipment will also be selling. The sale is managed by Rudy Kiko and Randall Kiko, Salem, Ohio. For information or catalogs, contact Rudy Kiko 330-540-2416 or Randall Kiko 330-831-0714.
