I am waiting for that knock on my door that will mean the “Deprograming Police” are here to “fix” me. They seem to think that I am a threat to the country. I have to admit that I have always been one to speak out and express my opinions about many subjects. As I have aged, I have become braver about doing that and less worried about the consequences. After all, what can they do to an old lady like me…put me in jail?
That might not be so bad! I would be kept warm and fed three meals a day. My laundry would be done for me. While those jail suits are not very stylish, they look loose and comfortable and no one else there would be more fashionable than me! I would be taken to doctor appointments. Exercise equipment and television would be available. I wouldn’t be alone; there would be people to talk to and many of them would probably be very interesting. I would be well cared for by taxpayers’ dollars!
What do “they” think can be changed about me? Will they try to deprogram me from being a Holstein person to wanting to own and be involved with a different breed? To my way of thinking a beautiful cow is a beautiful cow, regardless of her breed. I just happened to get started breeding registered Holsteins. I grew up with all different breeds represented in our barn. My family was just grateful to have a few cows to milk and bring in a few dollars of income. At one time, we milked two young cows that were half-Hereford.
In those days, if you didn’t have your own bull for one reason or another, the right bull wasn’t always available at the neighboring farms. The important thing was getting the cow bred back! One of my favorite cows was a Guernsey three-year-old that could have brought home her share of ribbons from the county fair had she been registered. Her butterfat test was usually six percent. We called her “Oleo”.
It is my understanding that the “Deprogramming Police” want to change my choice of friends and people I hang out with. I am so lucky to have many friends in all walks of life and all over the country. We don’t always agree on everything, but we do respect each other’s right to express an opinion and disagree. Give up any of my friends? No way!
Do they plan on trying to deprogram my way of life? Sorry, it is too late now! I have settled into my way of life over a period of several years. I have my likes and dislikes and I don’t plan on changing them. I have become “set in my ways” (I am sure my family would agree)!
I was raised by a mother who wasn’t afraid to “speak her piece,” and often did, and a father who was a little more “diplomatic” but was listened to and respected when he spoke. The kids who rode his school bus for over 30 years always said he didn’t have to speak; all he had to do was look at them in the rear view mirror! I would hope that I have inherited a combination of both my parents.
Evidently, I did a “certain thing” that some people believe was wrong, and therefore I need to be deprogrammed! They will probably “blacklist” my book, “Black and White and Read All Over,” and remove it from Amazon! They have stopped people from getting their books published, however, I don’t think they will stop my publisher. He inherited some “strong willed” genes!
I look forward to the challenge of being deprogrammed. That would definitely make my days more interesting. I always enjoyed debate in speech class. I have no idea who might be sent to undertake the task. I do know that anyone who tries it will have their work cut out for them!
