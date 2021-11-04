November is here and today, I mowed the lawn! Flowers are blooming. Hay fields are still green. People are still wearing t-shirts and shorts. That will change! And probably very quickly!
I remember a year when my dad baled hay in November. The next day, the hay rake, still sitting in the field, was covered with snow. I have been seeing all black woolly bears — saw one today looking for a spot to spend the winter. Not a good sign!
According to the myth, the longer the woolly bear caterpillar’s black bands, the longer, colder, snowier and more severe the winter will be. “See how high the hornet’s nest, ‘twill tell how high the snow will rest”. Watch out for the early arrival of the snowy owl. These myths and more date back to colonial American folklore. The one I have never understood is, “Beware of pigs gathering sticks!”
The holidays are on the way. We are still hearing about all the loaded ships sitting in the harbors waiting to be unloaded and how that is going to spoil our holidays. I cannot help but wonder how many of those ships are really loaded with important items. How many instead hold the unimportant, cheap, worthless toys and items made in China and currently sold in just about every store that you enter. Why not check on what those ships hold and send back the worthless and unnecessary stuff. Maybe then the important and needed items on those ships will get unloaded and moved across the country.
The purpose of Thanksgiving in the beginning was to give thanks for the things that allowed people to live and survive. Thankful for food on the table, for a roof over their heads, warm clothing, wood or coal to build a fire to cook and keep warm through the winter, for their families and for survival of sickness and danger.
They weren’t concerned about turkey plates and napkins, pumpkin candles, pumpkin-colored tablecloths, pumpkin hanging lamps or t-shirts with a turkey on the front that say, “Gobble till you wobble.” How many of those ships are packed with items that are completely unnecessary for both Thanksgiving and Christmas?
Regardless of what they raise or grow, farmers will give thanks for a good year, good weather, a good crop and a harvest that went well. While prices for what they grow and raise are not always as high as they would like, they are grateful for being able to sell what they produce so they can provide for their families.
While we have worked our way through the difficulties of 2020 and 2021, they have worked every day to make sure food was available for the grocery stores to offer to the people. Their tractors and machinery didn’t sit waiting in the fields. Their cows were milked and their livestock fed and cared for every day!
We can be so thankful that we can once again get together with our families and friends to enjoy the Thanksgiving dinner, watch football, play games or just enjoy relaxing and engaging in conversation. We have so many things to be thankful for! Count your blessings! There is always, always something to be thankful for.
