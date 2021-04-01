I currently have reason to believe that the conversations I have recently held with a good friend may have been listened to by federal agents from the F.B.I. A very good friend of mine lives far away from me in one of Ohio’s bigger cities. He recently received a call from his local police telling him that one of the properties he owns had been broken into and they asked him to meet them there.
Upon his arrival, he was met by a police officer who announced that my friend was under arrest. He placed him in handcuffs as several Federal Bureau of Investigation agents appeared with guns drawn. He was transported to the federal building where he was thoroughly interrogated and charged with criminal interference with right to fair housing, a hate crime.
Approximately four months ago, during a period when my friend was dealing with an emotional upset due to the loss of a good friend and not taking needed medication, he chose to ease his frustration and pain with a beverage (not milk) that rendered him unable to make proper decisions. During this time, some repeated and irritating actions by his neighbors caused him to use some words in a confrontation with them that he should not have said. His actions were reported by the neighbors to the local police and they filed a complaint against him.
I cannot help but wonder if, during the four months prior to his arrest, the telephone was wiretapped, his computer checked out and he was being closely watched. During that time period, he and I had a lot of phone conversations and I sent him emails of my column. Therefore, it is quite possible that my conversations and communications were read and monitored by the federal agents!
Our friendship began many years ago when he purchased registered Holsteins from me several times. When he didn’t have the money to pay me right away, we made arrangements for him to send me a check each month. As he sent the checks, he jokingly referred to them as “alimony checks”. He had had some experience at sending that type of check previously!
For a few years, we were only in touch occasionally; however, in recent years, our phone calls have become more frequent. He went out of the dairy business several years ago and we have not seen each other in over 20 years due to the distance we are apart.
Our conversations on the phone are often long and we talk about many different subjects including politics. We are both strongly opinionated people and we are not afraid to express those opinions. With all the current problems in our country, who knows what comments he or I might have made in our conversations in the last four months! I certainly can’t remember all the things I said! However, I know that some of my comments about certain people were not especially positive or nice!
If they were listening to my conversations, agents would have found out that I am a writer and would have checked out my columns. If so, I hope they enjoyed reading them! Be forewarned, Ohio Holstein Association, they may be checking with you to see if I am involved in selling something “other than” Holsteins at your sales, promoting certain “types” of activities or making “improper” comments as I announce your shows!
My friend is a hard-working business owner of retirement age, who plans to work for a couple more years before retiring to the family farm. He owns property, pays taxes, pays his bills, is honest and cares about his family. Years ago, the disagreement with neighbors would probably have resulted in them not speaking for a while.
After a period of time, it might have been forgiven and forgotten. In today’s world, he can be charged with a felony-charged hate crime with the possibility of years in jail and a huge fine. There are people out there who want to be sure that we are afraid to speak out, afraid to exercise our right to free speech. Their goal is to silence us and they are watching for the ways to accomplish that. It can happen to any of us! I remind you of the column title…be careful what you say, someone may be listening!
