I always look forward to the coming of the mail. Very seldom do I find the mailbox empty. This time of year, when the days are so dark and dreary, there is often something in the mail that brightens my day — a note from a friend, a catalog filled with pretty clothes, a seed catalog, a dairy magazine, or a Holstein magazine. I even enjoy the numerous invitations to purchase magazine subscriptions, the ads for the local stores, etc.
Recently, along with a bright colored magazine that I subscribe to and a couple of bills, was a letter. The first thing I noticed about it was the return address. It was from Canada. Although I do know some people in Canada, I immediately wondered who would be contacting me from there. Using my trusty old-fashioned paring knife, a keepsake from an old friend used only to open letters these days, I opened the letter and pulled out the contents.
The first thing I saw was a check — the amount — $1,224.80. Was this a Christmas present sent early? My correct name and full address was on the check. The check was written on the National Bank of Indianapolis with the bank’s address. The authorized signature was someone named Stephanie, with a last name I couldn’t make quite make out because of the way it was written.
The next item was a letter. The heading on the letter was a financial express company in Arlington, Texas (not Canada). There was a claim number with in-bold letters: RE: Award Claim Notification. The letter then read, “We are pleased to inform you that you are one of the winners in the “North America Consumer Promotion Draw,” organized for all customers of Wal- Mart, Sears, Home Depot, Safeway, etc. You are entitled to the sum of US $75,000. Congratulations.” Your winning is payable to you by Certified Check, and will be delivered to you by courier company (FedEx or Ups). You are therefore advised to contact your claim agent: and there was a woman’s name and phone number.
Now, I am old and I don’t do a lot of shopping. There is very little I need and all the walking and toting frazzles me out. When I do shop, it is done locally, right here in rural Carroll County. We have no Wal-Mart, no Sears (it is almost a thing of the past), no Home Depot, no Safeway, no etc. If you need a pair of shoes or clothes to dress in you have to travel. Where and how did they get my name? Hard to tell. Nowadays anybody can get your name and address.
The letter then went on to read: “We have enclosed a check for US $1,224.80, a processing fee and insurance fee of $1,000 will be required before your lump sum winning can be sent to you”. Do not act on this letter until you speak with your claims agent. The letter then has a man’s name and is then signed by an unreadable signature. At the bottom of the letter are the logos for Wal-Mart, Visa, Target, Home Depot, American Express, T-J-Max and 7Eleven.
Obviously, whoever is running this “scam” is expecting me to be stupid or senile. Thankfully, I am not. Unfortunately, there will be people who will receive this letter, believe it is true, contact the so-called “agent” and send them $1,000, hoping to become rich.
Why can’t these devious schemes be stopped? The check looks good and I could probably take it to the bank and try to cash it, although I know the people at the bank are always watching for this type of scam. Even if it was cashed, the check would eventually come back to the bank and I would not only have to repay the money, but also any fees incurred in the transaction.
So what can I do? I could call our sheriff’s office and let them know the letters are appearing in this area. However, the only thing they can do is issue a warning to the public. Why can’t the answer be found to put a stop to these scams? Start the New Year off by being alert to all the fraudulent deals and scams that are out there. There is an old, old saying, “Beware of Greeks bearing gifts.” In this day and age, the saying is, “Beware of letters bearing checks.”
