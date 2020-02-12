As a group of women chatted away on one of those television daytime talk shows, my ears suddenly perked up when I heard the words “pink nail polish for men.” I would learn that, obviously, once again, I am “behind the times.” I did not know that some men are now wearing nail polish on both their fingernails and their toenails.
While girls and women have worn nail polish for years and years, I personally have never worn it, nor have I ever had a manicure or pedicure. I have worked at numerous chores on the farm for years. When I tried, as a young girl to polish my nails, the work I did immediately chipped them and made them look terrible. I also had to keep my nails trimmed very short, as I hand milked cows for years. They did not appreciate long, sharp nails and some let you know that very quickly.
It is my understanding that thousands of years ago, ancient Babylonian fighters…very tough dudes…prepared for lethal combat by manicuring and coloring their nails. I wonder if the Indians painted theirs when they put war paint on their bodies. I see a lot of Indians in the old western movies I watch, however those are actors and are usually so busy fighting that you can’t see their nails.
For years, men painting their nails has been considered “unmanly,” however, men are beginning to take better care of themselves, which includes manicures and pedicures. I can see the importance of business men having well-cared for hands and nails, as they must meet and shake hands with and make a good impression on so many people. It is a known fact that dads who spend time sitting and allow their little daughters to paint their nails form special bonds and relationships with them.
Some professional athletes paint their toenails or a couple fingernails for fun. Painted nails can serve a functional purpose also…baseball catchers sport bright colors on their nails so pitchers can easily see their hand signals. It is also reported that having your nails painted can help prevent hangnails, ingrown or other nail related ailments.
I have not noticed any of the farmers or Holstein breeders with painted nails, however a nail salon did have a gentleman who was very bearded and very manly…bear like…who got a cow print on his nails. Who knows, we may soon be seeing the men who breed and own champion Holsteins or other breeds with the pictures of their winning cows on their nails. I have already seen some beautiful Holstein colored nails on the gals.
There can be lots of choices for farmers and men from the country: camo, cows, alfalfa, cornstalks, hay bales, the ideas are endless! If painting toenails or fingernails becomes a “fad” among our farmers, there is no doubt in my mind we will see a lot of farmers with John Deere Green nails! Gold neck chains on men never bothered me, in fact, I thought some of them looked nice. Earrings on men…not too bad if small. Pink fingernails on men…they will take some “getting used to!” “Chaqu’ un a son gout”. “Que Sera Sera!
