The real January has finally arrived. I am sitting here in my easy chair under a warm blanket, feeling grateful to be cozy and snug, as I look out my sliding glass door at the hills covered in snow. The first two weeks of moderate January weather were very enjoyable, however, we knew it couldn’t last.
I have been busy the last few days researching the history of the Ohio Holstein Association, who will be celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. It is so interesting to read the articles, see the advertisements and look at the pictures of the cows from years ago.
I can sit at the computer and bring up old issues of the Holstein-Friesian World as well as other old dairy and farm magazines and read for hours. My column on the history will appear in the January-February issue of the Ohio Holstein News.
Dairy farmers 100 years ago were dealing with the same types of problems that we deal with today — finding a place to sell milk, the price paid for their milk, how to care for their cows and achieve quality milk, how to take care of the sickness issues in their cattle, the high costs of necessary purchases, the weather and more, just as it is today. We are so fortunate today to have ways to solve our problems that were not available years ago.
When you look at the pictures of Holstein cows back then, it is easy to recognize the tremendous progress that has been made in the Holstein breed. Much credit should be given to those breeders who studied, made breeding decisions, pondered over the selection of bloodlines and worked so tirelessly to improve the breed in both production and type.
The Ohio Holstein Association will celebrate their 100th anniversary at their convention to be held Feb. 28-29 at the Kalahari Resort and Conference Center at Sandusky. A tentative schedule of events on Friday includes a farm tour at Brookview-E Holsteins, the Havens family, Eric, Carrie, Garrett, Grant and Aniston. Brookview Farms have been well-known for years and show their Holsteins at both the state and national levels.
In 2019, they won the Milking Yearling class at World Dairy Expo, the four-year old class at the Ohio State fair and Reserve Grand Champion at the Ohio State Fair. They are located at 4293 Tiffin Road, Fremont, Ohio. A 100 years of Ohio Holstein Celebration dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. The Ohio Holstein Convention Video Sale will be held at 6:30 p.m. Following the sale will be activities for the Ohio Holstein Junior Association and adult social time.
All of Saturday’s, Feb. 29, 2020, activities are at the Kalahari Resort and Conference Center. There will be meetings of the Ohio Holstein Women’s Association, the Ohio Holstein Junior Association and the Ohio Holstein Association, selection of the Ohio Holstein Queen, an awards luncheon and the Ohio Holstein Women’s Fun Auction.
To receive the discount rate for reservations at Kalahari, they must be made by Wednesday, Jan. 29 and you must mention the Ohio Holstein Association. The number to call is 877-525-2427. The website is www.kalahariresorts.com. For more information contact the Ohio Holstein Association at 330-264-9088 email oholstein@sssnet.com. or Julie Renner 330-466-0338. Make plans to attend! Keep warm and think spring! It is only nine weeks away!
