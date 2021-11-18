During my many years, I have been involved in numerous activities and organizations. They include 4-H, Parent Teachers Association, Stark-Carroll Holstein Club, District 3 Holstein Club, Ohio Holstein Association, Red and White Dairy Cattle Association, dairy cattle shows, county fairs and probably some that I have forgotten.
I have held numerous offices and served on many committees within those organizations. The meetings I have attended during that time are too many to count. As I participated in those activities, I always welcomed a good argument from anyone else who was involved. I had ideas and opinions about things concerning each activity, however, I always welcomed disagreement from other people.
I welcomed the different ideas and opinions. I never considered myself to be one the smartest people in the world and I was willing to admit it if I was wrong about something. I was taught that the best way to learn was to listen to what others had to say. I especially remember a gentleman and friend who was on the Carroll County 4-H Advisory Committee with me. He seemed to find something to argue about with me at every meeting. As I became better acquainted with him, it seemed to me that he really enjoyed the “art of argument”! We had some good ones, but we always left those meetings as friends.
The one thing I couldn’t abide and that would really raise my “hackles” was when someone who disagreed with me pointed their finger at me and shook it while delivering their opinion! That was when my backbone would stiffen, I dug my heels in and my mother’s genetics came to the forefront! I always felt that if they found it necessary to do that, they weren’t very sure about their argument.
Debates, discussions and opinions that are delivered in a strong, calm and steady voice are much more believable and effective. That is the best way to get your message across.
Once again I have been labeled by someone in a high government office as “not very smart”. (I was considered “stupid” in 2018 also) and I have been told that I am incapable of understanding the “supply chain crisis”.
As a retired dairy farmer who understood exactly how my “supply chain” worked, I resent being considered as “too stupid to get it”! I milked my cows twice a day, milk went into the bulk tank, the milk truck with a driver picked it up every day, it was transported to the dairy where people processed it into bottled milk and other dairy products, it was then loaded by people onto trucks with drivers who drove it to the stores where people placed it in the coolers and the milk and dairy products were available for consumers to purchase.
Not hard to understand! We did occasionally have a bad snowstorm in the winter and the drifts might be too deep to get through for a while, but you always knew the milk truck would get there as soon as it could!
So why do some people think that it is too difficult for the ordinary person to understand the “supply chain crisis”? It all seems very simple to me. The items needed to make a product must be gathered and delivered to the facility that will be creating the product. Once the items reach the place of assembly, workers are needed to unload and create the product.
Once the product is made, it has to be transported to the places where it will be sold or stored. Once again workers are needed to unload the product and place it where it will be used or sold. For all of this transportation is needed, hence trucks, trains, boats and airplanes.
The one thing that is constant in the supply chain is the worker! If the worker doesn’t work, things don’t get done! You can’t give people money for doing nothing and expect them to work. You can’t allow them to just stay home and draw never-ending unemployment! I guess it is nice to just sit around and do nothing and have money coming in! Farmers have never been able to do that! That is why people in this country are still eating.
Through all of the COVID-19 virus and the current problems in our country, our farmers have kept on working! However, transportation and workers are needed to keep the farm products moving.
If more things were made in America, there wouldn’t be so many ships waiting to unload and so many products unavailable. The blame for the “supply chain crisis” lies squarely on the shoulders of the highest leaders in our government. They are the ones who don’t understand how the supply chain works!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.