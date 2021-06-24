The Doug Dye Memorial Award, to be presented to the Best Bred and Owned at the Northeast Ohio District One and Two Holstein Show, was awarded to Riceton Crush Iris, the winning junior three year old, intermediate champion and grand champion.
She is bred, owned and shown by Riceton Farm, Gary Rice and Family, Farmdale, Ohio. Senior champion and reserve grand champion honors went to the five-year-old, Toppglen Defiant Wowwee, shown by Marissa and Logan Topp and Audrey Sidle, Smithville, Ohio.
Honorable mention went to the senior two-year-old, Springhill-OH U Juliet, shown by R. and P Kiko Family Farms, Salem, Ohio.
Reserve intermediate champion was the senior two-year-old, Springhill-OH U Juliet, shown by R and P Kiko Family Farms, Salem, Ohio.
Honorable mention was the junior two-year-old, Kiko Unix Jackey, shown by R and P Kiko Family Farms.
Reserve senior champion was the four-year-old, Kiko Atwood Jazzy, shown by R & P Kiko Family Farms. Honorable Mention was the aged cow, Kiko Aftershock Jackie, shown by R and P Kiko Family Farms.
Junior champion of the open show was the summer yearling, App-Sham Addison Ally-ET, shown by Bret and Shelby Keister, Townville, Pennsylvania. Reserve junior champion was the winter calf, Glen-Paul Warrior Bacardi, shown by Marissa and Logan Topp and Audrey Sidle, Smithville, Ohio.
Honorable mention was the winter yearling, E-Kiko Diamondback Jolly-ET, shown by Evan Kiko, Kiko Farms LLC, Paris, Ohio.
In the junior show, the grand champion and senior champion was the five-year-old, Toppglen Defiant Wowwee, shown by Marissa and Logan Topp and Audrey Sidle, Smithville, Ohio.
Reserve grand champion and reserve senior champion was the four-year-old, Kiko Atwood Jazzy, shown by Elizabeth Kiko, R and P Kiko Family Farms, Salem, Ohio.
The intermediate champion of the junior show was the summer junior two-year-old, Toppglen DeF Wildrose-Red, shown by Marissa and Logen Topp and Audrey Sidle, Smithville, Ohio.
Reserve intermediate champion was the senior two-year-old, Toppglen Defiant Winter, shown by Marissa and Logen Topp and Audrey Sidle. Honorable mention was the senior three-year-old, Beardsley DB Ginger- Red-ET, shown by Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio.
Junior champion of the junior show was the winter calf, Glen-Paul Warrior Bacardi, shown by Marissa and Logan Topp and Audrey Sidle, Smithville, Ohio.
Reserve junior champion was the spring yearling, Oakfield Jo Luminar-Red, shown by Tim and Grace Gunkelman, Burbank, Ohio. Honorable mention was the fall calf, McWilliams Hypnotic Lacee, shown by Tim and Grace Gunkelman, Burbank, Ohio.
In the senior showmanship contest the placings were: 1. Grace Gunkelman, 2. Macie McLean, 3. Marissa Topp, 4. Elizabeth Kiko; intermediate showmanship: 1. Audrey Sidle, 2. Logan Topp, 3. Peyton Corson, 4. Carter Kibler, 5. Grant Corson; junior showmanship: 1. Zachary Norris, 2. Ava Cope, 3. Brady Sidle.
Columbiana County Dairy Princess Chloe Cooper passed out ribbons and awards.
One hundred and eighteen registered holsteins (75 heifers-43 cows) paraded the show ring to be placed by the judge, Joe Nash, Lyndonville, New York. Joe, wife Amanda and son Bode buy, sell and board a select group of heifers every year. They have had numerous All-American and All-Canadian nominations pass through their barn. Joe has judged numerous state shows and junior shows. He is employed by Lamb Farms and works at their donor heifer facility.
The Northeast Ohio District One and Two Holstein Show was held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds, Lisbon, Ohio. Sponsors included the Doug Dye Family; Sugarcreek Stockyards; Progressive Dairy Systems; Whiteleather Grain, LLC; Harold’s Equipment, Inc.; Tractor Depot Inc.; Bennett Trailer Sales, Inc.; Lisbon Veterinary Clinic, Inc.; N.O.V.A.— Northeast Ohio Vet Associates; COBA-Jim Ray; Trumbull County Holstein Breeders; Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods; Lorawae Holsteins and West Main Vet Clinic.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.