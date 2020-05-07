Just like the many other people in our country, I am observing the “stay-at-home” rule. It is 59 days since I was last out in public visiting a grocery store, drug store and other business places in our town. Currently, there are only three people coming to visit me, bringing groceries, prescriptions and food to me. Just like everyone else, I miss seeing my family and friends. I am grateful for the telephone, the computer and mail keeping me in touch with them. I cannot help but wonder how staying at home is affecting other people. Is it causing them to do strange and unusual things? It seems to be affecting me!
I have been cleaning the house! Those who know me well know that the last thing I like to do is cleaning! However, having been raised by a mother who always kept a very neat and clean house, over the years I have tried to do the same, even though I always preferred working at the barn or in the fields. The other day, the urge to wash woodwork just came over me! It wasn’t even a nice sunny day; it was dark, dreary and rainy. Retirement has slowed me down and these days, I can see housework that needs to be done, and I think about it, but I can usually say “maybe tomorrow” and go right on relaxing in my easy chair and watching Dr. Phil and Judge Judy. Maybe there was a need to inhale the aroma of Spic and Span!
Look at what happened on Thursday…I baked pies! haven’t baked pies in seven or eight years. When Lum and the boys were here, I baked pies a lot, always five or six at a time. Lum’s favorite was black raspberry; the boys liked cherry and blueberry. Lum could eat pie and baked goods every day and never gained a pound. Just the smell of fresh baked pie meant a couple extra for me! The boys ate a lot of pie on their way to becoming six foot four! Since I have been alone, I stopped baking pie; it isn’t included in my “healthy diet”!
I had cleaned the refrigerator in expectation of groceries that were being brought and there were some apples that needed used. Applesauce wasn’t an option, as I don’t care for it. I thought about apple crisp and then for some unknown reason, the urge to bake an apple pie came over me. When you don’t practice doing something all the time, you tend to lose your “knack” for doing it. I had to stop and think about the correct measurements for my pie crust. As I worked, it all came back to me. I only made two, the apple for me and a blueberry for Mark. They baked perfectly and turned out golden brown. And, as always seemed to happen years ago, the juice from the apple pie ran out in my oven! That will be a cleaning chore for another day!
The stay-at-home rule has been made more stressful because I haven’t received the Ohio Holstein News, even though it was put in the mail a month ago! Yes, I know it can be found on the computer on the Ohio Holstein website. However, I am one of those “old fashioned” people who likes to sit down at my kitchen table with a glass of ice, cold milk and some cookies and read the magazine. Looking at those colorful, glossy pages, slowly thumbing through the magazine and reading the latest news and breeder ads is just better that way!
I can’t help but wonder what the next “stay-at-home” effect will be on me. One never knows! Perhaps an idea for an interesting column! To be at my best, I need Holstein shows and county fairs to be happening and visits with family and friends. Hopefully it won’t be much longer until we can get back to the normal activities in our lives. We won’t be going back to the “good old days”, there will be changes and we will have to accept and adjust to them. The “good old days” were never that good. The good new days are today. Better days are coming tomorrow.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.