As I rode in circles the other day on my “mean green machine”, I had lots of time to think and as I looked around, my thoughts turned to the many things I had to be glad about on that day.
I had awakened that morning — not everyone did. I was able to get out of bed and follow my normal morning routine — not everyone could. We seldom stop and think about how lucky we are to get to do just those two things!
At my age, I am grateful to be able to get on my “mean green machine” and take care of the mowing that needs done or take a ride around the farm. As the summer goes on, I will probably get tired of having to mow, but I should not complain. I am still able to do it!
It was a day with bright sunshine to warm the body. The grass was bright green and as I mowed, it gave off that special aroma. As I went around in those circles, I had the company of my granddaughter’s horses, Jessica, Skip and Rayna, watching me from across the fence in the pasture. I enjoy having them here to look at every day. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to grow up with our draft horses and to be allowed to work them and ride them bareback on Sundays. If I were younger and rich, I would own a six-horse hitch of black Percherons all decked out in shiny harness and pulling purple and white wagons. It can only be a dream, never reality!
The colors of spring are so enjoyable, dogwoods, bushes in bloom, the yellow daffodils, tulips, the bright green grass is dotted with pretty yellow dandelions. If my grandpa was here, he would be eating dandelion greens and drinking sassafras tea! He considered both to be very important spring tonics.
The trees will soon be full of leaves. The red rose bush that was given to my parents as a wedding present will be blooming before long. It has such pretty and fragrant roses. I have no idea how long the old-fashioned pink rose bushes have been here, but I think were enjoyed by my great-grandmother many years ago. Robins are nesting in my lilac bush. I just saw my first hummingbird and I know there will be more.
As I look out upon the pasture field, there are the memories of the many cows that walked the paths in that field as they came home at milking time. The very first ones I remember as a child, Old Guerns, Mousey, Whitey, Cookie, Fawn, Herfy, Brownie and more. In later years, it was my holsteins, black and white and red and white. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to breed registered holsteins. They brought me a lot of joy.
Our country is currently in a lot of turmoil and many of us are concerned about what lays ahead for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Yet we have so much to be grateful for in our lives. We have people who are fighting hard to keep our country free, safe and prosperous. We need to let them know how much we appreciate what they do. While we have many rules and regulations, we are still free to live our lives. We have family and we have friends who care about us.
As I rode in circles that day, I saw so many things around me that brought joy and I thought about many of the things I am grateful for. We have recently had some dark, gloomy, chilly and rainy days. They hold up planting, wrapping hay, gardening, mowing, barbecuing, ball games and many other things we have planned to do. Yet, even on those days, you can find things to bring joy to your day and your life and to be grateful for. You may have to just look a little harder!
As you begin each day, keep your eyes open for the unexpected things that can bring you happiness. “Gratitude turns what we have into enough”. (Anonymous)
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.