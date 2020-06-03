I have stayed at home for over three months with only two trips away during that time to my dentist and my doctor. During those trips, I stayed the proper distance away from people and wore a mask. Neither one of those trips were what you would call “enjoyable,” even though, on one of them, we took the “long way home” and I saw some scenery I hadn’t seen in a long time.
I have a very nice dentist and have been with him for many years, however, visiting with him meant a big needle full of Novocaine, lots of numbness that took hours to subside and not being able to eat lunch at a favorite restaurant. None of those things contributed to an enjoyable day away from home. The doctor visit went well, but the news that I had gained weight didn’t make that day happy either. Back to a healthier diet!
I have watched so many reruns on television, I feel like I helped Matt Dillon tame Dodge City, I know every puzzle answer on the Wheel of Fortune after the second letter and I watched Opie grow from an adorable little red-head to a bald, award winning movie director! Dr. Phil has been there every day to warn me to watch out for the scammers looking for love on the Internet. No problem there, they are looking for someone with money. I am safe! I haven’t watched the show “Robot Cleans Your House” yet, but have it on my list.
I have gone through five crossword puzzle books and one word search book, as well as doing the Farm and Dairy crossword puzzle every week. I’ve played numerous games of solitaire on my new phone…it’s the one thing I know how to do on it! I have read and looked at every magazine and catalog that has come in the mail. I’m reading the “junk mail”. I even broke down and read the nice “personal” letter from a well-known female in politics whom I can’t tolerate! We must have had a substitute mail person, as it definitely wasn’t meant for me! We have been having problems with mail getting mixed up and placed in the wrong boxes! I’m considering writing a special reply to her letter!
One of the articles I read in a magazine showed me how to redecorate my kitchen with old pots and pans. I can’t do that; I cook with them all the time! My old iron skillets are with my grandsons in Florida. They cook with them all the time. They are good cooks, too! So if I take on a redecorating project, it will have to be something different.
All this staying at home has led to me doing some strange things, as I mentioned in a previous column. When I start throwing away Holstein stuff, you know I am in trouble! That is a hard thing for me to do. I have been going through old sale catalogs and sale reports, some less important dairy magazines, etc. and finally letting them reside in the wastebasket. However, they haven’t gone to the trash bin yet!
Outside chores seem to be going in normal fashion. I mow three lawns, keep the feeder full for the hummingbirds and treat the groundhogs to bubblegum. I was a little unnerved when I looked out the bathroom window the other morning and saw several buzzards sitting on the fence posts. I thought maybe they knew something about the virus that I didn’t know. Thank goodness they didn’t stay long!
Things are looking up! I am hearing there will soon be some dairy shows and I am looking forward to announcing a Holstein show this month. Hopefully relief from the stress of the virus is coming and everyone is certainly in need. Bring on cow shows, tractor pulls, ball games, barbecues and all the other things that bring us joy. Let’s get on with living and enjoying our lives!
